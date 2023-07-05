Last Updated:

'Justice For Rinku': Netizens Slam India Selectors As They Leave KKR Star Out Of T20 Squad

The BCCI announced India's T20I squad for the West Indies tour. Surprisingly Rinku Singh has been left out and this decision has left the fans miffed.

Cricket News
 
| Written By
Aryan Suraj
IND vs WI, Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh for KKR in the IPL (Image: Twitter)


The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has announced the squad for the Indian cricket Team for the five-match T20I series against West Indies starting from August 3rd in the Caribbean and the USA, While the majority of the squad was predicted for IND vs WI, Rinku Singh's exclusion has surprised many, as the 25-year-old was overlooked despite his heroics as a finisher in the IPL 2023.

3 things you need to know

  • Rinku Singh made 474 runs in the IPL 2023 season
  • Rinku Singh joined  Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 for INR 80 lakh
  • Hardik Pandya will lead India's T20I side once again

Also Read: IND Vs WI: Mumbai Indians Superstar Earns India Call Up, Rinku Singh's Wait Continues

Rinku was far and away the best middle-order batsman in the entire tournament, and not just among Indian players, with 474 runs accumulated in 14 games at an incredible average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52. While Yashasvi Jaiswal received his first call-up for the T20Is in the top order in India's T20 Squad for West Indies tour, the selectors chose Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma in the final roster despite his outstanding play.

Also Read: 'It Is Out': Australia Receive Support From England Legends On Jonny Bairstow's Dismissal

How did Fans react to Rinku Singh’s absence from the IND vs WI list?

Rinku's exclusion sparked discontent among fans, who expressed their disappointment. Many supporters sympathized with Rinku, recognizing his consistent performances not only in the IPL but also in domestic cricket. Some fans expressed their hope that Rinku would not suffer the same fate as Sarfaraz Khan, who, despite scoring prolifically in domestic cricket, has yet to earn a spot in the Test side. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan remained optimistic about Rinku's future prospects, believing that his time to shine would come. 

 

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com