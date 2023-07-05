'Justice For Rinku': Netizens Slam India Selectors As They Leave KKR Star Out Of T20 Squad

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has announced the squad for the Indian cricket Team for the five-match T20I series against West Indies starting from August 3rd in the Caribbean and the USA, While the majority of the squad was predicted for IND vs WI, Rinku Singh's exclusion has surprised many, as the 25-year-old was overlooked despite his heroics as a finisher in the IPL 2023.

Rinku Singh made 474 runs in the IPL 2023 season

Rinku Singh joined Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 for INR 80 lakh

Hardik Pandya will lead India's T20I side once again

Rinku was far and away the best middle-order batsman in the entire tournament, and not just among Indian players, with 474 runs accumulated in 14 games at an incredible average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52. While Yashasvi Jaiswal received his first call-up for the T20Is in the top order in India's T20 Squad for West Indies tour, the selectors chose Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma in the final roster despite his outstanding play.

How did Fans react to Rinku Singh’s absence from the IND vs WI list?

Rinku Singh's time will come sooner… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 5, 2023

If Rinku Singh doesn't play for India, it's Indias Loss!!



Keep Going @rinkusingh235 🦁pic.twitter.com/mahZ9pdMAB — KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) July 5, 2023

Tilak varma is selected I'm happy for him but why not rinku singh just why not ?

He performs in IPL

He performs in domestic

What else he can do

It hurts 😔 pic.twitter.com/ftAq7pink5 — Ashish Shrivastava (@ashishayush1177) July 5, 2023

The way Rinku Singh performed in the IPL, he should have been first name in the Indian team.



He gave his best and still not selected. Feel for him. 💔 pic.twitter.com/esvtAwtEsF — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) July 5, 2023

Rinku's exclusion sparked discontent among fans, who expressed their disappointment. Many supporters sympathized with Rinku, recognizing his consistent performances not only in the IPL but also in domestic cricket. Some fans expressed their hope that Rinku would not suffer the same fate as Sarfaraz Khan, who, despite scoring prolifically in domestic cricket, has yet to earn a spot in the Test side. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan remained optimistic about Rinku's future prospects, believing that his time to shine would come.