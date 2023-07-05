'It Is Out': Australia Receive Support From England Legends On Jonny Bairstow's Dismissal

Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey executed a contentious run out to dismiss his English counterpart Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's. After the match, England captain Ben Stokes expressed his reluctance to Australia's victory, saying that he wouldn't want to win a game in the manner the visitors did. Despite Stokes' remarks, many legendary English cricketers believed that England had no grounds for complaint.

3 things you need to know

Australia's Pat Cummins led his team to a 2-0 lead in the Ashes series

Cummins and Co. won the 2nd Ashes 2023 Test match at Lord's by 43 runs

Steve Smith received the POTM award in the 2nd Test for scoring a century in the first innings

Retired England cricketers back Australia

The controversy arose during the morning session of the final day when Bairstow, thinking the ball was dead, wandered out of his crease at the end of an over, only to be run out by wicketkeeper Carey. As Bairstow reluctantly made his way back to the pavilion, England fans showered Australia with boos, creating an incredibly tense atmosphere at Lord's.

However, several English cricket legends defended Carey's stumping ncluding the likes of Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain. Former captain Mike Atherton stated, "England has no grounds for complaint. It was a lapse in concentration from Jonny Bairstow." Another ex-captain, Nasser Hussain, described Carey's move as "ruthless, smart, and alert." Eoin Morgan, a former player, didn't view it as compromising the spirit of the game and said, "I don't have a major issue with it."

“Jonny will know that it’s on him. After all was said and done after defeat on day five he would have gone back to his hotel room, closed the door, looked in the mirror and said to himself, ‘That’s my mistake.’ former England cricketer Ian Bell told Betfair.

Isabelle Westbury, a former Middlesex captain and commentator, considered the stumping fair. She also pointed out that a similar controversial stumping by Ben Foakes of Andrew Balbirnie in 2019 didn't receive the same level of attention as Carey's effort.

Pat Cummins backs Carey's decision

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins admitted that the stumping was premeditated, as Carey had observed Bairstow leaving his crease before the dismissal. "I think Carey noticed it a few balls earlier, and there was no hesitation. He caught it and threw it at the stumps. That's how I saw it," Cummins explained. When questioned about the spirit of cricket, Cummins remained unapologetic and asserted that Australia made the right decision.

"I thought it was fair. Jonny has done it multiple times. He did it to Warner on Day One and to Steve Smith in 2019. It's a common tactic for keepers when they see a batsman repeatedly leaving the crease. Credit to Carey for seizing the opportunity," Cummins added.

The third Ashe 2023 Test match is scheduled to take place in Hedingley from July 6 to 10. England have announced their playing XI for the game, making some big changes. James Anderson has been dropped from the side, while Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have returned. Moeen Ali has also been called back after missing out on the 2nd Test at Lord's.

