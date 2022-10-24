Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and shared his best wishes on the occasion of Diwali. He also mentioned India’s stellar win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 in his tweet. “I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance,” Pichai said. India kicked off their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on Sunday with a four-wicket win over their arch-rivals.

Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family.

🪔 I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 24, 2022

Sundar Pichai's epic comeback at troll

While a user, who seemed to be a Pakistani supporter, reacted by saying Pichai should watch the first three overs of the game, where India lost wickets in quick successions, the Google and Alphabet CEO came up with an epic reply. “You should watch 1st three overs,” the user said. Trolling the user, Pichai said, “Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep”.

Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 24, 2022

Pichai’s hilarious reply to the user mentioning India's bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh's spell and not Indian batting's first three overs, where they lost wickets, is currently going viral among Indian cricket fans.

Reactions to Sundar Pichai's tweet on India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup match

Sundar anna in form, hahaha. What a reply, lol. — Ninad Ramade (@ninadramade) October 24, 2022

🤣🤣. Savage, Sundar sir got no chill! — Jays (@jayatsengupta) October 24, 2022

Hahaha, don't mess with my fellow Indians. 🤣🤣

What a reply. — 3D Player 🏏 (@GetSetCricket) October 24, 2022

He thought it’s a different day today but 😂 pic.twitter.com/EDHKNe4yiU — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 24, 2022

Kaafi sundar reply ❣️🫡 pic.twitter.com/IlxfIgZYSH — Professor ngl राजा बाबू 🥳🌈 (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 24, 2022

Team India off to a flying start in the T20 World Cup 2022

India marched to victory in the opening game of the T20 WC, courtesy of Virat Kohli’s knock of 82 runs in 53 balls. Kohli played arguably the best knock of his T20I career at a strike rate of 154.72 and hit six fours and four sixes in total. He remained unbeaten in the second innings and saw Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning runs in the final ball of the match to conquer the 160-run target.

The former India captain, alongside star allrounder Hardik Pandya, stitched a fifth-wicket partnership of 113 runs off 78 balls. While Pandya hit 40 runs off 37 balls in the second innings, he was also the best performer for India in the bowling department. He returned with the figures of 3/30 in four overs, while Arshdeep Singh also contributed with 3/32.