South African Pacer Kagiso Rabada Talks About His Temper Issues, Says 'I'll Address Them'

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada on Monday said that he has identified things that he needs to work upon to sort out his temper issue. His remark comes as the pacer has often been given demerit points by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his fiery behaviour on the field of cricket.

ICC had penalised the young speedster for celebrating aggressively after having dismissed the English skipper Joe Root during the home Test series against England earlier this year. Rabada was fined 15% of his match fees and also missed out on the fourth and final Test match due to this incident. England went on to win the series 2-1.

'I'll address them': Kagiso Rabada

"I think it's just my passion (for playing cricket for my country) that comes through. Everyone has their opinion on this matter and they are entitled to it. I have identified the things I need to work on and I'll address them with the people that are closest to me and who I feel should be helping me," sport24.co.za quoted Rabada as saying.



"You are always going to be criticised by people. It is important that you don't take certain things that people say to heart. You will always have a lot of critics, who don't agree with what you do. As long as you're true to yourself, that's the most important thing. Then you can grow," Rabada said.

"Your branding as a professional athlete is all about being yourself. The South African sporting market is quite conservative, so it's important for a person to learn who he or she is, but also realise there are other considerations too," he added.

Rabada was all set to represent Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now.

(With ANI Inputs)