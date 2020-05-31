Emerging Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah Says He Is Not Afraid Of Bowling To Virat Kohli

Pakistan's emerging fast-bowler Naseem Shah has said that he respects Virat Kohli but is not afraid of him. The youngster had become a big sensation when he had first burst on to the scene at the highest level during Pakistan's tour of Australia at the end of 2019. While bowling in Australia, the commentator and analysts had heaped praise on the 16-year old for his excellent pace and accuracy.



Things did not end there as he picked a five-wicket haul at Karachi in the home Test series against Sri Lanka that followed. In early 2020, the teen sensation took a hat-trick against Bangladesh, and by the virtue of this outstanding performance, he became the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick at the international level.

'I respect Virat Kohli but don't fear him': Naseem Shah



During an interview with a Pakistani cricket website, Naseem Shah went on to say that he does respect Virat Kohli but is not intimidated by him. Justifying the same, the budding cricketer mentioned that there is always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that is where one needs to raise their game. Naseem then added that he is looking forward to playing against the Indian captain and arch-rivals India whenever that chance comes.



Speaking about the iconic India-Pakistan clash, Shah went on to say that India versus Pakistan is always special and he has already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches. Furthermore, the youngster added that they are special matches as they happen so rarely and he is looking forward to playing against India whenever that opportunity arises.

The quickie assured hopes to bowl well against India when that chance comes by and has assured that he will not let the Pakistani fans down.

