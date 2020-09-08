IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant Takes Spinners To The Cleaners During DC's Practice Session

It seems that Rishabh Pant has finally managed to get into the groove and has also rediscovered his rhythm ahead of the IPL 2020 that gets underway on September 19. The youngster has the ability to hit sixes at will and is leaving no stone unturned while sweating it out in the nets just days before the cash-rich event.

'Smashing sixes at will': Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals posted a video of their recent practice session at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium where Pant was seen taking the spinners to the cleaners. In the video, the southpaw can be seen playing some delightful shots. He hit the ball out of the park on three occasions- A flick towards mid-wicket, walking across the stumps, and heaving one to the leg side and after he struck his third consecutive maximum, the stumper was seen raising both his hands in delight. The Capitals captioned it as 'An Indian southpaw smashing sixes off spinners at will in Sharjah'. The franchise then wondered where had one seen Rishabh doing this before.

An Indian southpaw smashing sixes off spinners at will in Sharjah 🔥



Well, where have we heard that before? 😉#Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/u0MqpKEftE — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 8, 2020



For those unaware the wicket-keeper batsman had executed his idol and predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's trademark 'Helicopter' shot to perfection during a practice session a couple of months ago.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020

The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years.

They will be hoping to climb two more steps this time around. Delhi will also have the services of two of their new recruits who are Team India's current Test specialists as well i.e. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane.

Just like the previous edition, the Capitals will be led by the young skipper Shreyas Iyer and they will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

DC will kick off their campaign when they lock horns against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 20.

READ: IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan Confident Delhi Capitals 'will Win The Tournament This Year'