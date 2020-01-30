Kagiso Rabada Takes Subtle Dig At ICC With Witty 'Dolly Parton Challenge' Tweet

South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada is one of the most successful fast bowlers in world cricket at the moment. At just 24 years of age, the right-arm pacer has already picked up 197 wickets in 43 Tests. He has also accounted for 117 ODI scalps in 75 games. Quite recently, Rabada took to Twitter and hurled a subtle tweet towards International Cricket Council (ICC) on the micro-blogging site.

Kagiso Rabada joins ‘Dolly Parton Challenge’ brigade, indirectly mocks ICC

During the recently concluded Test series between South Africa and England, Kagiso Rabada was handed a one-match ban by ICC ahead of the series-decider in Johannesburg. Rabada was found guilty of celebrating excessively in the third Test. It prompted ICC to impose the ban. The decision left the cricketing world divided, with many former and current players voicing out their opinions in defence of the Proteas pacer.

A few days after the Test series, Kagiso Rabada took to Twitter and joined the viral Dolly Parton Challenge. In his tweet, Rabada posted four different images of himself across different platforms. Incidentally, majority of the frames were covered with his infamous celebration that handed him a one-match ban.

IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada to resume key role for Delhi Capitals

During the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) trading window, Delhi Capitals retained Kagiso Rabada for ₹4.2 crore. The cricketer made his Capitals debut in 2017 and has been a part of the squad ever since. In the upcoming IPL 2020, he will star alongside Indian superstars like Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant.

