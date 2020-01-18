'Ridiculous!': Here's Why Brett Lee Is Upset With ICC's Ban On Kagiso Rabada

Brett Lee was disappointed after young South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was banned for his celebration after dismissing England skipper Joe Root on Day 1 of the third Test match at St George's Oval in Port Elizabeth.

Brett Lee backs Kagiso Rabada

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Australian fast bowler wrote he is aware that cricket needs to be played in the spirit of the game but to ban Kagiso Rabada for a test match for over-celebrating is ridiculous according to him.

The pace icon then mentioned he also knows that Rabada has pushed the boundaries before. However, there was no swearing involved from the youngster.

READ: Bengal look to bounce back against struggling Hyderabad

READ: Less workload with less game-time worrying, says Umesh as he eyes county stint

The World Cup-winning player then added that he does not agree with the governing body of world cricket International Cricket Council (ICC) on this.

Read Brett Lee's tweet here:

I understand that cricket needs to be played in the spirit of the game but to ban @KagisoRabada25 for a test match for over celebrating to me is ridiculous. I also know that he has pushed the boundaries before but come on! No swearing involved! Love his passion. Don’t agree @ICC — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) January 17, 2020

Rabada fined and will miss the final Test

Proteas pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada will miss the fourth and final test against England after receiving one demerit point in the third Test at Port Elizabeth. Rabada was charged for his celebration after dismissing England skipper Joe Root on the first day of the third Test.

The South African was found guilty of a level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel for which he received the demerit point and was also charged with 15% of his match fee. Rabada has now accumulated four demerit points in a 24 month period and as such will miss South Africa’s next Test match.

The South African bowler was found to have violated Article 2.5 of the code, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his or her dismissal during an international match”.

At the end of the day's play, Rabada admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction as proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft. Earlier, Rabada was charged twice in March 2018 against Australia in the second Test of the series whereas he was charged once in February 2018 during the fifth ODI against India.

READ: Accurate? Michael Vaughan says that Ben Stokes will go down as one of the all-time greats

VIRAL: Chris Morris showcases super football skills, seals brilliant run out in BBL match