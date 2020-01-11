Kaif Calls Rahul Dravid An 'inspiration, Role Model & Legend' On His 47th Birthday

Mohammad Kaif came forward to wish Rahul Dravid who turned 47 on Saturday. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Indian batsman and one of the best fielders of his time described Dravid as an inspiration, role model and a legend.

Inspiration. Role Model. Legend. Wishing the great man , Rahul Dravid a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/x9fRuZ6so9 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 11, 2020

Both Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Kaif were involved in two important partnerships that helped the Men In Blue snatch victory from jaws of defeat.

Dravid & Kaif's match-winning partnerships

The match-winning partnerships of Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Kaif had come against New Zealand in World Cup 2003 and arch-rivals Pakistan the following year.

In the Super Six game of World Cup 2003 against New Zealand, India were reduced to 21/3 in their chase of 147. Another wicket, and it would have tilted the momentum in the favour of the Kiwis. However, Dravid and Kaif had other ideas as they overcame Shane Bond & Co. and took India past the finish line with a 129-run fourth-wicket stand. The Stephen Fleming-led side were knocked out of the tournament by the virtue of that knock.

Their next crucial partnership had come against arch-rivals Pakistan during that historic tour of 2003/04. This had happened during the fourth ODI of the five-match series which was played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. The hosts had already taken a 2-1 lead and Ganguly & Co. had to win that match to keep the series alive.

Chasing a total of 294, the Men In Blue were starring down the barrel at 94/4 and then 162/5. The duo of Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Kaif steadied the Indian ship and ensured that there were no further hiccups as they helped the visitors cross the line with solid half-centuries. Dravid remained unbeaten on 76 while Kaif was unbeaten on 71 as India won by five wickets to level the series 2-2. Dravid was adjudged Man of the Match for his crucial knock.

(Image Courtesy: Mohammad Kaif/Twitter)

