Ex-Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Trolled By Indian Fans For 'racist' Twitter Post

2019 was a rough year for former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to say the least. The 2017 Champions Trophy-winning skipper was sacked from Pakistan's captaincy in all formats and was not even picked in the squads for any of the three teams during their tour of Australia late last year. This made Ahmed start working on his game by playing domestic cricket and focusing on his fitness. The former Pakistan skipper looked fit and positive as he talked to Shoaib Akhtar on his YouTube show last month.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is a subject of funny memes online again

"We are looking Gora bro" (vid courtesy Shehzar Mohammad insta) pic.twitter.com/JlrlluGxIj — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 9, 2020

In a video that surfaced on Twitter, Sarfaraz Ahmed can be seen in the gym with cricketer Shehzad Mohammad as the former Pakistan captain comments about their skins being fair in complexion. Mohammad was commenting on the good lighting in the gymnasium and Sarfaraz was emphasising the same by saying that the cricketers were looking fairer than they usually do. In early 2019, Sarfaraz had faced backlash for passing an alleged comment on South African cricketer Andile Phehlukwayo's skin colour. While his comment in the video was probably a light-hearted comment, some fans saw Sarfaraz's comments as 'racist' and called the cricketer out for being insecure about his colour. Here is are the Twitter reactions.

Sarfaraz paida hi memes banne ke liye hua he😂 — Circuit (@circuiteswar) January 9, 2020

sarfaraz's inferiority complex with kala and gora is real, and it is very backwards — Muhammad Rehan (@Muhamma17607269) January 9, 2020

For how long u ppl work out in gym 5mins , 2mins or just to show they went to gym and took a video and went to some nearby resturant to eat pizza or burger #INDvsSL #INDvsAUS Inshallah Boys Played Well 😂😂 — Baburao Ganpatrao Apte ;) (@BaburaoApte0718) January 10, 2020

His life preference is limited "Gora & Kala" what a sweet boy. — Nadan नादान (@Bipin23256912) January 11, 2020

Sedha bnda with zero performance

Fitness honay sy agr bnda comeback kr sakta to Ahmad shehazd na kr ly — zafar Mehmood (@lets_go_life) January 9, 2020

Bhai Sarfaraz ko phir ban karwaey gaa, Sarfaraz bhai weak kitna ho gaya hai 😂🤣 — Naqi Hussain🇵🇰🦍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Naqi_786) January 10, 2020

