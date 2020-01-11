The Debate
Ex-Pakistan Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed Trolled By Indian Fans For 'racist' Twitter Post

Cricket News

Sarfaraz Ahmed was stripped off his captaincy and was sacked from the Pakistani team after a poor performance in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Read further.

Pakistan

2019 was a rough year for former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to say the least. The 2017 Champions Trophy-winning skipper was sacked from Pakistan's captaincy in all formats and was not even picked in the squads for any of the three teams during their tour of Australia late last year. This made Ahmed start working on his game by playing domestic cricket and focusing on his fitness. The former Pakistan skipper looked fit and positive as he talked to Shoaib Akhtar on his YouTube show last month.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is a subject of funny memes online again

In a video that surfaced on Twitter, Sarfaraz Ahmed can be seen in the gym with cricketer Shehzad Mohammad as the former Pakistan captain comments about their skins being fair in complexion. Mohammad was commenting on the good lighting in the gymnasium and Sarfaraz was emphasising the same by saying that the cricketers were looking fairer than they usually do. In early 2019, Sarfaraz had faced backlash for passing an alleged comment on South African cricketer Andile Phehlukwayo's skin colour. While his comment in the video was probably a light-hearted comment, some fans saw Sarfaraz's comments as 'racist' and called the cricketer out for being insecure about his colour. Here is are the Twitter reactions.

(Image Courtesy: Sarfaraz Ahmed's Instagram handle)

