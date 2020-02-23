The Debate
Kamran Akmal Backs Younger Brother Umar After His Shocking Confession About Meeting Bookie

Cricket News

Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal has come forward to support his younger brother Umar Akmal after the young batsman recently confessed to meeting a bookie

Kamran Akmal

Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal has come forward to support his younger brother Umar Akmal after the young batsman recently confessed to meeting a bookie, stating that he was also in touch with him just a few days before the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) began. 

Kamran backs Umar Akmal

During a recent interview with a Pakistani cricket website, Kamran Akmal said that he is upset with the reports around his younger brother. The former Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman also requested everyone to wait for the investigation and said that in case Umar is found guilty, everyone can shout as much as they want about it which he will accept. 

WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara's rock solid defence broken by a dream delivery from Trent Boult

READ: Confident India to face plucky Bangladesh in ICC Women's T20 WC

PCB releases statement on Umar Akmal's suspension ahead of PSL 2020

Umar Akmal was all set to take part in the PSL 2020 for Quetta Gladiators. With T20 World Cup just around the corner, PSL 2020  was an ideal platform for Akmal to push his case for inclusion in the national team. The Cricket Board released a statement on Akmal's suspension in a tweet.

Before receiving the current suspension, the 29-year-old was in the news after he was reported to have disrespected the trainers by taking off his shirt and asking them if his body was unfit for playing international cricket. The act had forced the PCB to impose a penalty on Akmal.

Later, the PCB had said that the incident happened due to a misunderstanding and Umar Akmal offered his apologies over it. However, the incident gave birth to another set of memes related to the cricketer on social media.

Akmal's international cricketing career

Umar Akmal announced himself on the international cricket scene with a century in his Test debut against New Zealand in 2009. He remained a regular member of the Pakistan Cricket team for some years before his poor form and failing fitness saw him being dropped in favour of Sarfaraz Ahmed. 

READ: With plate in her index finger, Poonam raced against time to be fit for World Cup

READ: PSL 2020 KAR vs QUE live streaming, match preview, pitch and weather report

