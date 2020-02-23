PSL 2020 KAR Vs QUE Live Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Karachi Kings will take on Quetta Gladiators in the 6th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Sunday, February 23. The KAR vs QUE live match will be played at the National Stadium, Karachi. The KAR vs QUE live match will commence at 2:30 PM (IST).

PSL 2020: KAR vs QUE live telecast in India and KAR vs QUE live streaming

KAR vs QUE live streaming: The KAR vs QUE live telecast in India will be on DSport's channel. The same channel's official website and app will have the KAR vs QUE live streaming. You can catch all the KAR vs QUE live match score updates on the PSL 2020 website and social media accounts.

PSL 2020: KAR vs QUE live match pitch report

According to our Karachi pitch report for Sunday, the first couple of games we witnessed at the National Stadium were high-scoring games. The last game saw the team batting first score 150 odd runs, which were chased down easily. The pitch became easy as the game progressed which is why the team winning the toss would like to chase the target in the KAR vs QUE live match.

PSL 2020: KAR vs QUE live match weather report

According to Accuweather, the temperature will be around 31 degrees Celsius and humidity will be in the 10s and 20s. There are no chances of rain and the sky is expected to stay clear throughout the game, which means a full KAR vs QUE PSL 2020 match is on the cards.

PSL 2020: KAR vs QUE head to head

In our KAR vs QUE head to head, beginning with Karachi Kings, they were clinical in their first games as they beat Peshawar Zakmi by 10 runs. Babar Azam shined for the Kings with a well-made 78 off 56 balls and was equally supported by skipper Imad Wasim, who made a quickfire 50 off 30 balls. Chris Jordan and Umaid Asif picked up two wickets apiece. They would like to emulate their performance from the first game to register their second victory in the KAR vs QUE live match.

On the other hand, after winning their first game against Islamabad United by 3 wickets, Quetta Gladiators were thrashed by Peshawar Zalmi by 6 wickets. Jason Roy and Sarfaraz Ahmed played vital knocks for them but rest of the batsmen failed. Their batsmen really need to step up their game in order to secure a win in the KAR vs QUE live match.

IMAGE COURTESY: QUETTA GLADIATORS TWITTER