Kamran Akmal Brutally Trolled By Pakistan Fans On Twitter After Turning 38

Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal celebrates his 38th birthday today. He began his international career in November 2002 with a Test match which Pakistan won at Harare Sports Club. Kamran Akmal has scored 2648 runs in 53 Tests which includes six centuries, while in 137 ODIs, the right-hander has amassed 2924 runs with the help of five centuries. In T20 Internationals, Kamran Akmal has churned out 704 runs. As a wicket-keeper, he has affected 206, 169 and 52 dismissals in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively.

When Kamran Akmal arrived in the international arena, he was deemed to be a bright prospect for Pakistan cricket. However, with the passage of time, he became a laughing-stock all over the internet owing to his prowess as a keeper and also for several other reasons. Kamran Akmal last played for Pakistan in 2017 against West Indies. Since then he has been out of the side. As Kamran Akmal turned 38, the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to Twitter to wish the right-hander.

Pakistan Cricket Board's wish for Kamran Akmal

Most Dismissals behind the stumps by any Pakistani in International Cricket 3⃣6⃣9⃣ catches 8⃣5⃣ stumped.

6⃣8⃣7⃣1⃣ runs in international cricket.

2009 @T20WorldCup winner 🏆



Happy Birthday @KamiAkmal23! pic.twitter.com/a9EDjQNRn3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 13, 2020

This Tweet by PCB garnered a lot of funny reaction where Kamran Akmal was brutally trolled by Pakistan cricket fans. They went on to troll Kamran Akmal for his wicket-keeping errors. Let's have a look at a few reactions.

World no 1 catch droper and stump misser on crutial stages. — Muhammad ali (@Muhamma00250915) January 13, 2020

Also please mentions those chances which he had missed behind the stumps.😂 — Muneer (@aga_malmu) January 13, 2020

He also holds the record of most dropped catches and missed stumps😁😁 — Muhammad Waqas Tanoli (@Muhamma86244065) January 13, 2020

Happy birthday to one of the worst wicketkeeper in pakistan cricket whose blunders in fielding cost Pakistan many games and was friend of Mazhar majeed the match fixer. Never been a fan of this fixer who was ultimate choker and may be corrupt fixer who escaped. — Torque Usafzai (@Drtorque) January 13, 2020

And the catches he dropped! Haha yeh toh world record bna lae ta agr drop catches na hotay! Aur hamaray bowlers #1 in all the formats.. specially ShoaibAkhtar — Saad Tariq (@iMSaadTariq) January 13, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: PAKISTAN CRICKET BOARD TWITTER