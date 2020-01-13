The Debate
Kamran Akmal Brutally Trolled By Pakistan Fans On Twitter After Turning 38

Kamran Akmal celebrates his 38th birthday today. PCB wished the right-hander in a Twitter post on which he was trolled mercilessly by Pakistan cricket fans.

Kamran Akmal

Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal celebrates his 38th birthday today. He began his international career in November 2002 with a Test match which Pakistan won at Harare Sports Club. Kamran Akmal has scored 2648 runs in 53 Tests which includes six centuries, while in 137 ODIs, the right-hander has amassed 2924 runs with the help of five centuries. In T20 Internationals, Kamran Akmal has churned out 704 runs. As a wicket-keeper, he has affected 206, 169 and 52 dismissals in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively. 

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar backs Wasim Akram's attack on Pakistan cricket, says 'we need a change'

When Kamran Akmal arrived in the international arena, he was deemed to be a bright prospect for Pakistan cricket. However, with the passage of time, he became a laughing-stock all over the internet owing to his prowess as a keeper and also for several other reasons. Kamran Akmal last played for Pakistan in 2017 against West Indies. Since then he has been out of the side. As Kamran Akmal turned 38, the official Twitter handle of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to Twitter to wish the right-hander.

Pakistan Cricket Board's wish for Kamran Akmal

ALSO READ | Former Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed pleads guilty in UK bribery case

This Tweet by PCB garnered a lot of funny reaction where Kamran Akmal was brutally trolled by Pakistan cricket fans. They went on to troll Kamran Akmal for his wicket-keeping errors. Let's have a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | Kamran Akmal reaches 900 mark, makes history at Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

ALSO READ | Don't have magic wand to revive Pakistan cricket instantly: Misbah-ul-Haq

IMAGE COURTESY: PAKISTAN CRICKET BOARD TWITTER

