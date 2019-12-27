Shoaib Akhtar Backs Wasim Akram's Attack On Pakistan Cricket, Says 'we Need A Change'

Once again Shoaib Akhtar has made a sensational revelation, this time by posting a leaked video of former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram targetting the country for poor performances in cricket and has supported the former skipper's views. Earlier, Shoaib Akhtar had made the revelation during a chat show that Danish was mistreated by his Pakistani teammates because he was a Hindu, barring him from picking up food from the same table as others because of his faith. In his latest tweet, Shoaib Akhtar has shared the leaked video of Wasim Akram in which the former cricketer is seen talking to another person about the hopeless state of cricket in Pakistan. Wasim Akram can be heard saying that Pakistan was following the same old technique and protocol and that if a change was needed then the thought process, routine. Wasim Akram can be heard brooding, saying that there were only big talks and no performance from the side. Shoaib Akhtar extended his support to Wasim Akram and said that he backed the former Pakistan cricketer's views on the state of cricket in Pakistan and that a change was required.

Akhtar posts leaked video of Akram

I support the Leaked Video of Wasim Akram, We need a change.#wasimakram #ShoaibAkhtar pic.twitter.com/OoW6AXfC4u — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 26, 2019

Shoaib Akhtar's staggering revelation

Shoaib Akhtar had made the revelation during a chat show that Danish was mistreated by his Pakistani teammates because he was a Hindu, barring him from picking up food from the same table as others because of his faith.

He was quoted as saying: "Captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking the food from the same table. I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is despicable. This guy (Kaneria) is chalking up so many wickets to win matches for us and you're treating him like this. No one was giving Danish any credit for his exceptional performance. That was totally uncalled for. He won us the Test series against England (in 2005). He snared all the top-order batsmen. I used to get livid when anyone was discriminated on the basis of region or religion. A Hindu born in Pakistan is entitled to represent his country. When that Hindu (Kaneria) won us the Test series against England (in 2005), I chided my team-mates for mistreating him."

