Kamran Akmal Hails 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma For His Commitment Towards The Game

Kamran Akmal has lauded Rohit Sharma's batting abilities. The Mumbai cricketer is arguably the best modern-day batsman in white-ball cricket. He has a record three double-centuries in the 50-overs format and four tons in T20I cricket. Sharma's score of 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 at the iconic Eden Gardens remains the highest individual ODI score to date.

'Unbelievable batsman': Kamran Akmal

While speaking to Pakistan broadcast journalist Sawera Pasha on her Youtube chat show Cric Cast, Akmal went on to say that Rohit Sharma is an amazing as well as an unbelievable batsman and the kind of joy that one gets while watching him bat is immense as his timing, temperament, and commitment towards batting is just unbelievable. He then mentioned that scoring 200s, 150s is very tough.

The former wicket-keeper batsman then spoke about the Indian limited-overs vice-captain's achievements i.e. his three ODI double centuries and five tons in World Cup 2019. He then added that the 'Hitman' can hit boundaries with such grace, rotate the strike with singles too and the biggest plus point is his power hitting, he can hit big shots and sixes.

Furthermore, the veteran stumper also added that youngsters who want to learn the art of batting should watch him, Babar Azam, Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2020 & Team India's future assignments

Meanwhile, Rohit was all set to lead the defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the cash-rich event that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been indefinitely suspended due to the ongoing global pandemic. At the same time, Team India's next two away limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

As per reports, Virat Kohli & Co.'s next international assignment will be against the current top-ranked Test side Australia in their own backyard. The two fierce rivals will be locking horns in a four-match Test series that gets underway on December 3 in Brisbane.

India had beaten Australia when they had toured Down Under in the 2018-19 season 2-1 in the four-match series to win their maiden Test series on Australian soil. It remains to be seen whether the Virat Kohli-led side will succeed in retaining the iconic Border-Gavaskar Trophy by getting the better of a full-strength Australian side that features the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, etc.

READ: Kamran Akmal Recalls MS Dhoni's Splendid Form During The 2006 ODI Series In Pakistan

(Image Courtesy: AP)

