Kane Williamson Decodes His Captaincy Techniques While Leading SRH And New Zealand

Kane Williamson revealed the difference between leading the IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad and his national team New Zealand at the highest level. Williamson is arguably the best captain of this generation and has been appreciated by one and all for his smart captaincy tactics. This was evident during that high-pressure World Cup 2019 semi-final against India at Manchester where his brilliant on-field tactics helped the Kiwis seal their second straight World Cup final berth. In IPL, Kane had also led the 2016 winners to the finals during the 2018 edition.

“It is quite different to lead New Zealand and an IPL franchise, initially I did not know what to expect, but like I mentioned it is an Indian competition so you are coming into quite a different culture, I was trying to keep an open mind, there is a lot of experience in all of the groups, it was an enjoyable season to lead the SunRisers Hyderabad. The support staff have been there at Hyderabad for a long time and they have enjoyed success, it was about maintaining the style of play that we are known for,” said Williamson while interacting with veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his Youtube show 'DRS with Ash'.

“The initial interest was obviously watching the IPL and seeing how big it was, it is the biggest domestic competition, T20 cricket being relatively new, what I saw was an opportunity to gain experience and learn,” the Black Caps skipper added.

“For us, to see the passion for cricket in India is an amazing thing, it is a brilliant competition and there is a high standard, a lot of other countries have followed suit to start their leagues,” the elegant batsman added.