Virat Kohli Lauds Faf Du Plessis For His 'amazing Work' Amid COVID Crisis

It has been a while since Virat Kohli was last seen in action on the cricket field. In the past few months, the Indian skipper has been entertaining all his fans and well-wishers by making his presence felt on social media i.e. by Instagram live interactive sessions with renowned sportspersons. Now, Virat has hailed his South African counterpart as well as good friend Faf du Plessis who has come forward for a noble cause for his country.

'Well done brother': Virat Kohli

Kohli on his Instagram story had posted a video of Faf doing some charitable work for the South African citizens and helping them during the need of the hour i.e. to fight the deadly coronavirus. The batting megastar lauded the iconic Proteas batsman by saying that he is doing amazing work.

As reports, there are 1,38,000 active cases in South Africa including 68,925 recoveries and 2,456 deaths.

Coming back to cricket, Kohli & Co. had faced the du Plessis-led side four times last year. The Men In Blue had beaten the Proteas in their 2019 World Cup opener and had also handed them a 3-0 whitewash at home when South Africa had visited India later in the year. Faf was retained by three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic.

The number three batsman was roped in by CSK in the 2018 season where they had won their third title and finished as the runners-up after losing to arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in an edge-of-the-seat thriller last season.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli on the other hand was all set to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament. RCB will be hoping to win their maiden IPL crown after faltering at the final hurdle in the 2009, 2011, and, 2016 editions respectively.

You are doing amazing work. More power to you. Happy to help'