From One Gentleman To Another: Kane Williamson Calls MS Dhoni A 'Special Individual'

Kane Williamson has showered praise on the legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his way of approach towards the game. Both MS Dhoni and Williamson are regarded as the most respected players in world cricket.

'Special Individual': Kane Williamson



“You might finish a series and try and have a quick chat and find the secret, but he (Dhoni) seems to take it in his stride and appreciate the game,” Williamson said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected. “He seems to remember what is important and not get too caught up with some of those things that may be distracting, very focused on what’s important, but a special individual", he added.

Both Mahi and Kane had played together last time during World Cup 2019 semi-final at Manchester in July last year. The Kane Williamson-led side overcame one of the strong favorites India by 18 runs to set up a title clash with eventual champions England. Even though Dhoni and Jadeja brought the Men In Blue to the cusp of victory with some extraordinary batting performances it was just not enough as India's hopes of making a fourth World Cup final appearance were washed away after MSD's run out in the 49th over. The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper has been on a sabbatical from the game since then.

'Thala' was all set to lead the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was supposed to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely due to the global pandemic

