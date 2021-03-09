Kane Williamson Ruled Out Of New Zealand's ODI Series Vs Bangladesh Due To Elbow Injury

New Zealand suffered a blow on Tuesday as skipper Kane Williamson was ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh owing to an elbow injury. The Kiwi skipper was ruled out of the limited-overs series at home against Bangladesh after injuring his left elbow. New Zealand are scheduled to play five ODIs against Bangladesh starting from March 20 at University Oval, Dunedin.

Kane Williamson ruled out due to injury

New Zealand beat Australia 3-2 to clinch T20 series

New Zealand recently concluded an emphatic 3-2 T20 series win against Australia. Heading into the series decider on Sunday at Wellington, New Zealand was powered to a 7-wicket-win over the hosts, thanks to a crucial opening partnership between Conway and Guptill. While Ish Sodhi was named the player of the series, Guptill was named the man of the match for his 71-run-knock studded with seven fours and four sixes.

WTC final set between New Zealand and India

India on Saturday finished on top of the league phase of the ICC World Test Championship standings after crushing England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test here to pocket the series 3-1. A confused England batting line-up struggled against Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin as India made it to the inaugural World Test Championship final. India finished the league phase with 520 points, which includes 12 wins, four losses, and one draw. In the ICC World Test Championship final scheduled to be held at the iconic Lord's in June this year, India will face New Zealand.

Both teams will be looking to gain dominance in the longest format of the game by winning the biggest prize in Test cricket. While India will be eager to avenge their heart-breaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss, the Black Caps on the other hand will be hoping to make amends by winning a major silverware for the first time in 21 years. The Kiwis had made it to the deciders of the previous two editions of the World Cup (2015 & 2019) but could not succeed in going all the way. In fact, they had agonizingly fallen short in the 2019 edition where both England and New Zealand were tied at the identical score of 241 after regulation time as the English team eventually went on to left their maiden World Cup trophy due to an infamous boundary count rule.

Image credits: @icc / Twitter