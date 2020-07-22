New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson Says He Is All Geared Up To Participate In IPL 2020

Kane Williamson has said that it would be exciting to play in the IPL but at the same time, he is waiting for more clarity as well. The IPL 2020 was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but had been postponed owing to the pandemic. Meanwhile, according to multiple sources, it has been learned that the 13th edition of the IPL will be played in UAE from September 26 to November 7 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is waiting for the government's permission for the same.

'IPL is always an amazing thing': Kane Williamson

"Considering what it actually looks like where it is and all the details that come with it, to play in the IPL is always an amazing thing so, absolutely, it will be great to play in it and be a part of it. But there's a lot of details to come through before any final decisions will be made. It will be nice to know more," ESPNCriicnfo quoted Williamson as saying. "There's nothing concrete, with the postponement of the T20 World Cup announced only a day or two ago, no doubt there's a lot of organising that needs to be done or any sort of decision is made, and I guess they are wanting to make sure that things are planned before speaking to players with any certainty," he added.



Kane Williamson in IPL 2020

The Black Caps skipper was retained by the 'Orange Army' in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. The elegant batsman had led SRH to the finals of the 2018 edition where they had lost to the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in a lop-sided summit clash.

Williamson is arguably the best captain of this generation and has been appreciated by one and all for his smart captaincy tactics. This was evident during that high-pressure World Cup 2019 semi-final against India at Manchester where his brilliant on-field tactics helped the Kiwis seal their second straight World Cup final berth. In IPL, Kane had also led the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad to the finals during the 2018 edition.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP)