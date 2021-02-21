Kane Williamson Says He Won't 'prefer' Missing Test Matches Against England Over IPL

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said that missing the Tests against England for playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is not his preferred option. As of now, it is yet to be confirmed whether the latter stages of the IPL would be clashing with the Test series between England and New Zealand.

'It's certainly not the preferred thing': Kane Williamson

"It's certainly not the preferred thing. I know when plans were put in place that wasn't the idea then, but as we've seen, you can make plans in this day in age, and very rarely do they go to plan," ESPNcricinfo quoted Williamson as saying.

"For us, it's being able to adapt as quickly as possible, we still have to wait and see when dates are finalised to truly know what is happening before any decision is made but the ideal scenario is to be available and around for all that cricket. We'll just have to wait and see," he added.

READ: ICC Takes Cricket To Mars, Netizens Predict England Would Whine Over The Pitch There Too

New Zealand's Test tour of England

The two Test matches between hosts England and New Zealand will be played between June 2 and 14. According to reports, New Zealand Cricket is planning to make the national team reach England in the middle of May. On the other hand, even England’s Test hopefuls will be getting inside their bio-bubble weeks prior to the commencement of the series.

READ: Need To Be Extra Cautious And Focussed While Batting During Twilight Phase: Rohit On Pink Ball Test

Meanwhile, the 14th edition of the marquee tournament is set to commence sometime in April this year, i.e. immediately after the conclusion of the ongoing home all-format bilateral series against England. While the tournament will conclude sometime in June, its finishing stages are set to collide with New Zealand’s imminent Test tour to England. The Black Caps are slated to tour England two weeks in advance before their Test series, in order to adhere to their local quarantine norms.

Kane Williamson on the other hand has been retained by the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming season.

READ: Rohit Sharma Says WTC Final Is 'far Ahead' As Two Tests Against Eng Is First Priority

(With ANI Inputs)

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.