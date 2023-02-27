Kane Williamson Scores His Test Career's 24th Century, Achieves Massive Millstone

Former New Zealand captain and batsman Kane Williamson has surpassed former Kiwi legend Ross Taylor and has become the highest run scorer in Test cricket for New Zealand. Williamson passed Taylor's record of 7,683 runs.

Ross Taylor who retired last year from International cricket played 112 Tests for New Zealand. Ross Taylor congratulated Kane Williamson for achieving the feat on Twitter. Taylor said, "Congratulations Kane for becoming NZ’s highest Test run-scorer. This achievement is a testament to your hard work and dedication to Test Cricket, of which I was privy to for a number of years. Here’s to many more."

Ross Talyor congratulates Williamson on Twitter

Congratulations Kane for becoming NZ’s highest Test run-scorer. This achievement is a testament to your hard work and dedication to Test Cricket, of which I was privy to for a number of years. Here’s to many more 🍷 — Ross Taylor (@RossLTaylor) February 26, 2023

Williamson is a modern day legend and is also one of the finest batsmen in Test cricket. The Kiwi now has 7,783 runs after he scored 132 runs in New Zealand's second innings in the ongoing Test match against England held at the Basin Reserve ground in Wellington. Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming is third in the list with 7,172 runs.

If we talk about the ongoing match between England and New Zealand, England have ended day 4 of the second Test match at 48/1 and they further require 210 more runs to win on day 5.

Before this New Zealand were rattled in their first innings when they came out to bat after England scored 435/8(declared) in their first innings. Harry Brook was the star of the England innings after he scored 186 from 176 balls. Former England captain Joe Root was not out at a score of 153.

New Zealand were bundled for 209 in their first innings and were asked to follow on. Following on, New Zealand showed courage with Kane Williamson leading from the front. Williamson's hundred ensured that New Zealand reached past England's first innings score and gave them a reasonable target.

England had defeated New Zealand 3-0 in England last year and now if they do it in their New Zealand's den, it will really be a statement to all the other teams in world cricket.