In the ongoing 3rd test match between Australia-South Africa, skipper Pat Cummins surprised South African batter Khaya Zondo with a peach of a delivery. The Proteas were on 4-130 with almost 10 overs remaining on Day Four as the Aussies looked to snare some late wickets with the light fading at the SCG. With the ball in hand on his 11th over of the day, Cummins steamed in and fired a full-length delivery at Zondo.

Watch: Pat Cummins' perfect plan to dismiss Zondo

Pat Cummins nailed the 'Williamson ball' late on day four.



These blokes have good memories! #AUSvSA @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/YmjcyXwEMR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2023

The South African got his bat out in front but failed to connect with the ball and was adjudged LBW by the umpire. It was a perfect setup to go for the wicket and it reminded of Kane Williamson's dismissal from a couple of years ago as he fell for the trap same way as Zondo.

However, Khaya Zondo elected to review the decision immediately. As the third umpire deliberated, there was nothing on hot spot. When Snicko came into play, there was a large spike which seemed in time with when the ball could have connected with Khaya Zondo’s bat.

But the third umpire then moved on to ball tracking to confirm, the Aussies began to celebrate while Zondo and Verreynne held their arms out in a display of confusion. Zondo had remained in total disbelief as he made his way back to the dressing room, a mindset that left commentator Mark Waugh somewhat confused.

South Africa looking in deep trouble

Coming to the game, Australian skipper Pat Cummins declared the innings at the start of the day denying Usman khawaja a well deserved double century by 5 runs. Australia scored 475/4 courtesy of centuries from Khawaja and Steve Smith. Marnus Labuchagne and Travis Head also contributed to the tally with scores of 79 and 70 runs, respectively.

South Africa have so far scored 149/6 in 50 overs. Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer are currently intact in the middle and will resume batting for their side on Day 5 of the Test match. Cummins has picked up a three-wicket haul, while Josh Hazlewood took two wickets. Nathan Lyon also scalped a wicket to his name.

Image - Twitter/cricket.com.au