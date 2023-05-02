Kane Williamson Shares Update On His Fitness, Virat Kohli Drops Heartwarming Comment

Kane Williamson took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared an update about his fitness. The 32-year-old was seen wearing a plaster on his right leg and working out in the gym with a mini gym ball in his hands. As fans were mesmerized to see Williamson starting his recovery journey, he also received a reply from the man of the moment Virat Kohli.

“Surgery done. Now hanging out at my new home,” Williamson captioned his Instagram post. On the other hand, Virat Kohli said, “Get well soon my brother “. Alongside, Virat Kohli, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, and the team’s official handle also wished Kane Williamson a speedy recovery.

How did Kane Williamson suffer the IPL 2023-campaign ending injury?

Kane Williamson injured his leg in match 1 of Indian Premier League 2023, where defending champions GT earned a victory over the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. "It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon," said GT's director of cricket, Vikram Solanki, in a press release after the injury.

Kane Williamson's dramatic exit from SRH before getting bought by Gujarat Titans

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain was roped in by GT at the IPL 2023 Auction for INR 2 crore. This came on the back of a dramatic exit for him from his former side. SRH had retained Williamson for INR 14 crore, but things started going downhill as the season started. The 2016 IPL champions finished eighth in the IPL points table last year with only six wins to their name in 14 games.

After his injury, New Zealand Cricket also put out a statement and said, “Following his release from the Gujarat Titans with a knee injury, Kane Williamson will return to NZ to have the injury further assessed. Preparations are now underway for him to return to NZ next week and be seen by relevant medical specialists to establish a treatment plan." He was then seen walking out of the Auckland airport in crutches, and has now successfully undergone a surgery.