Gujarat Titans Best Playing XI For IPL 2023: Hardik Boosts GT Team With Kane Williamson

Gujarat Titans will seek to defend their IPL title when they are scheduled to take on Chennai Super Kings on 31st March in the opening fixture of the Indian Premier League. The Titans have added some enormous names to their side with the likes of Kane Williamson and Josh Little who could make handy contributions if they are on song. Hardik Pandya's leadership skills will be put to test once again as the former Mumbai Indians all-rounder will be determined for a good show ahead of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Gujarat Titans 2023 Best Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal

Gujarat Titans 2023: Full Squad

Gujarat Titans' full squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Kane Williamson, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.

Gujarat Titans 2023: Full Schedule

Match 1: March 31 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 2: April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 4: April 13 - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Mohali (7:30PM IST)

Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 6: April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow (3:30PM IST)

Match 7: April 25 - Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 8: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata (3:30PM IST)

Match 9: May 2 - Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

Match 11: May 7 - Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Ahmedabad (3:30PM IST)

Match 12: May 12 - Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

Match 13: May 15- Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

Match 14: May 21 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)