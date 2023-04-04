The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League has already witnessed some major injuries as most of the teams have been dealt severe blows at the start of the tournament. Defending champions Gujarat Titans brought in Kane Williamson as they acquired the player in the auction. But the former New Zealand skipper has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season as he suffered a horrific knee injury in the very first match against Chennai Super Kings.

The incident occurred when the former Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper tried to save a Ruturaj Gaikwad six and he failed to control his balance and landed on his right knee. The 32-year-old looked in uncontrolled pain and had to be treated on the pitch before he was carried off.

IPL 2023: Kane Williamson injury

Later the franchise announced in a statement the player is going to miss the remainder of the season. "It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon," Gujarat Titans' director of cricket Vikram Solanki had released a statement.

New Zealand Cricket also released a statement reiterating the player will return to New Zeland for further treatment. '"Following his release from the Gujarat Titans with a knee injury, Kane Williamson will return to NZ to have the injury further assessed. Preparations are now underway for him to return to NZ next week and be seen by relevant medical specialists to establish a treatment plan."

IPL 2023: Kane Williamson returns to New Zealand on crutches

As Williamson landed at the Auckland airport he was seen hobbling with the support of crutches. On being asked how his injury is the player responded positively. "It's not too painful at the moment."

#WATCH: Hear Kiwi cricketer Kane Williamson's first comments as he touches down in NZ, after a knee injury cut short his @IPL campaign https://t.co/j8QZegWvcu (Via @AlexChapmanNZ) pic.twitter.com/5GUnkugHXa — Newshub (@NewshubNZ) April 3, 2023

Netizens have shared their heartfelt condolences as they wish him a speedy recovery.

There are fears Williamson could also miss ODI World Cup 2023 in India,