DC Vs GT, IPL 2023 | Highlights: Gujarat Titans Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets

01:28 IST, April 5th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Sai Sudharsa wins the POTM award

Sai Sudharsan has won the player of the match award for his unbeaten 62 off 48 balls. 

23:24 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Gujarat Titans win by 6 wickets

Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. Sai Sudharsan finished the chase for Gujarat with his bat. 

23:16 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: 2nd IPL half-century for Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan smashed his second IPL half-century against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. 

22:53 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Marsh breaks the partnership between Shankar and Sudharsan

Mitchell Marsh has broken the partnership between Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan. Gujarat are 107/4 in 13.2 overs. 

22:16 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Vijay Shankar comes in as an Impact player for Gujarat

Vijay Shankar has come in as an impact player for Gujarat Titans. Earlier, Khaleel Ahmed came in as an impact player for Delhi Capitals. 

22:16 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Khaleel Ahmed dismisses Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed for 5 off 4 balls. Gujarat are 54/3 in 6 overs. 

21:58 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Nortje dismisses Shubman Gill

Anrich Nortje dismissed Shubman Gill for 14 off 13 balls. Gujarat Titans are 36/2 in 4.1 overs.

21:49 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Anrich Nortje strikes on first ball of IPL 2023

Anrich Nortje strikes on the very first ball of IPL 2023, and dismisses Wriddhiman Saha for 14 off 7 balls. Gujarat are 22/1 in 2.1 overs. 

21:38 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Shubman, Saha open the batting

Shubman Gill opened the batting alongside Wriddhiman Saha. Khaleel Ahmed took the new ball for Delhi Capitals. 

21:22 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Delhi Capitals post 162/8 in 20 overs

Delhi Capitals post 162/8 in 20 overs. Gujarat Titans need 163 runs to win the match. 

21:16 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Aman Khan departs

Rashid Khan has dismissed Aman Khan for 8 off 8 balls. Capitals are 148/7 in 18.4 overs.  

21:07 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Sarfaraz Khan goes for 30 off 34

Rashid Khan has dismissed Sarfaraz Khan for 30 off 34 balls. Delhi Capitals 130/6 in 16.2 overs. 

20:56 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Rashid Khan dismisses Abishek Porel

Rashid Khan has dismissed Abishek Porel for 20 off 11 balls. Capitals are 101/5 in 12.2 overs. 

20:25 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Rilee Rossouw dismissed for a duck

Rilee Rossouw was dismissed for a duck as Rahul Tewatia took a brilliant catch to send him back. DC 67/4 in 8.3 overs.

20:21 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Warner departs for 37 off 32 balls

David Warner has been dismissed for 37 off 32 balls. Delhi Capitals 67/3 in 8.2 overs. 

20:18 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Warner rebuilds for Delhi

David Warner is rebuilding the innings for Delhi Capitals with an anchor's knock. 

19:57 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Shami dismisses Marsh

Mohammed Shami has dismissed Mitchell Marsh for 4 off 4 balls. Delhi Capitals are 37/2 in 4.2 overs. 

19:57 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Rishabh Pant is in the house!

Delhi Capitals' injured star Rishabh Pant is present in the Arun Jaitley Stadium to cheer for the team. 

 

19:46 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Shaw fails to make an impact

Prithvi Shaw fails to make an impact as Mohammed Shami dismisses him for 7

19:40 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Delhi make a good start

The 1st over produced 11 runs for Delhi Capitals.

19:33 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Delhi will aim for a big score

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner walk in as Delhi Capitals will look to provide a solid start in their first home game.

19:18 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Delhi have to make it right

Delhi have to make it right this time as they cannot afford to make any mistake.

19:13 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Starting lineups announced

DC vs GT starting lineups

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

19:04 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Gujarat Titans will bowl first

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and will bowl first at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

18:58 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: toss is about to happen

Delhi Capitals will seek their first win at home while Gujarat Titans will look to continue their momentum.

18:38 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Delhi Capitals arrive at the stadium

Delhi Capitals have arrived at the stadium ahead of the game.

18:07 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: Will Abishek Porel make his IPL debut?

Abishek Porel has been named as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant and it remains to be seen whether he is named in the starting lineup.

18:07 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: BCCI not happy with Delhi Capitals

As reported by PTI, BCCI is not happy with Delhi Capitals' decision to hang Rishabh Pant's jersey from the dugout as they thought the gesture looked a bit over the top.

17:32 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: The onus will be on David Warner to lead the challenge

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, David Warner will have the responsibility to change Delhi's fortunes this season.

16:11 IST, April 4th 2023
DC vs GT live score: QILA KOTLA to witness its first win?

Delhi Capitals are back on their home turf after more than three years and David Warner will bank on the vociferous home crowd against Gujarat Titans.

 

