DC Vs GT, IPL 2023 | Highlights: Gujarat Titans Beat Delhi Capitals By 6 Wickets

Image: IPL/BCCI
Sai Sudharsan has won the player of the match award for his unbeaten 62 off 48 balls.
Gujarat Titans defeated Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. Sai Sudharsan finished the chase for Gujarat with his bat.
Sai Sudharsan smashed his second IPL half-century against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.
Mitchell Marsh has broken the partnership between Vijay Shankar and Sai Sudharsan. Gujarat are 107/4 in 13.2 overs.
Vijay Shankar has come in as an impact player for Gujarat Titans. Earlier, Khaleel Ahmed came in as an impact player for Delhi Capitals.
Hardik Pandya has been dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed for 5 off 4 balls. Gujarat are 54/3 in 6 overs.
Anrich Nortje dismissed Shubman Gill for 14 off 13 balls. Gujarat Titans are 36/2 in 4.1 overs.
Anrich Nortje strikes on the very first ball of IPL 2023, and dismisses Wriddhiman Saha for 14 off 7 balls. Gujarat are 22/1 in 2.1 overs.
Shubman Gill opened the batting alongside Wriddhiman Saha. Khaleel Ahmed took the new ball for Delhi Capitals.
Delhi Capitals post 162/8 in 20 overs. Gujarat Titans need 163 runs to win the match.
Rashid Khan has dismissed Aman Khan for 8 off 8 balls. Capitals are 148/7 in 18.4 overs.
Rashid Khan has dismissed Sarfaraz Khan for 30 off 34 balls. Delhi Capitals 130/6 in 16.2 overs.
Rashid Khan has dismissed Abishek Porel for 20 off 11 balls. Capitals are 101/5 in 12.2 overs.
Rilee Rossouw was dismissed for a duck as Rahul Tewatia took a brilliant catch to send him back. DC 67/4 in 8.3 overs.
David Warner has been dismissed for 37 off 32 balls. Delhi Capitals 67/3 in 8.2 overs.
David Warner is rebuilding the innings for Delhi Capitals with an anchor's knock.
Mohammed Shami has dismissed Mitchell Marsh for 4 off 4 balls. Delhi Capitals are 37/2 in 4.2 overs.
Delhi Capitals' injured star Rishabh Pant is present in the Arun Jaitley Stadium to cheer for the team.
Prithvi Shaw fails to make an impact as Mohammed Shami dismisses him for 7
The 1st over produced 11 runs for Delhi Capitals.
Prithvi Shaw and David Warner walk in as Delhi Capitals will look to provide a solid start in their first home game.
Delhi have to make it right this time as they cannot afford to make any mistake.
DC vs GT starting lineups
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Axar Patel, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph
Gujarat Titans have won the toss and will bowl first at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Delhi Capitals will seek their first win at home while Gujarat Titans will look to continue their momentum.
Delhi Capitals have arrived at the stadium ahead of the game.
Abishek Porel has been named as a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant and it remains to be seen whether he is named in the starting lineup.
As reported by PTI, BCCI is not happy with Delhi Capitals' decision to hang Rishabh Pant's jersey from the dugout as they thought the gesture looked a bit over the top.
In the absence of Rishabh Pant, David Warner will have the responsibility to change Delhi's fortunes this season.
Delhi Capitals are back on their home turf after more than three years and David Warner will bank on the vociferous home crowd against Gujarat Titans.
Intezaar hua khatam, ab hai Roar machane ki baari 🥰#DCToli is hyped up to cheer the boys in our first home game of #IPL2023👏#YehHaiNayiDilli #DCvGT pic.twitter.com/6vqzUq6pUK— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 4, 2023