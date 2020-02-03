Kapil Dev Says MS Dhoni 'can't Come Back From Anywhere'; Advises Team India Selectors

MS Dhoni has been out of action for a long time but still, there are fans who are eagerly awaiting his return to the highest level. He has not donned the Indian jersey ever since that heartbreaking run out in the semi-final of World Cup 2019 in July last year. However, former Indian skipper Kapil Dev feels that it is next to impossible for Dhoni to make a comeback 'from anywhere' but highlighted that he still has the IPL.

READ: Our U-19 boys would do well against Pakistan: Zaheer

READ: Fancied India meet Pakistan in first semifinal of U-19 World Cup

Kapil Dev on MS Dhoni's comeback

During a recent interview with a news channel, Kapil Dev said that as the veteran wicket-keeper batsman has not played cricket for a long time, he cannot make a comeback from anywhere. Meanwhile, the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper also mentioned that the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be very crucial for the 2011 World Cup-winning captain.

"If you haven't played cricket for so long then I don't think you can come back from anywhere. But he still has IPL, his form there will be important and selectors should see what is best for the country", said Kapil Dev.



"Dhoni has done a lot for the country but when you don't play for 6-7 months, you leave a doubt in everyone's mind. And then that creates a lot of discussions which shouldn't happen'', he added.



READ: KL Rahul jumps to second place in ICC T20 rankings

READ: Here's why New Zealand players were sporting pink paint on their faces in the fifth T20I

MS Dhoni mobbed by fans during a recent adventure trip

It so happened that MS Dhoni, his better half Sakshi along with their friends and close relatives had gone for a jungle safari recently. As per reports, they had been to Mukkee Range of Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh. Reports also stated that the former Indian skipper was drawn to the jungle by a recent viral video of two tigers fighting it out over a mate. So when the people who were already present over there got to know that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper is making his way to the area, they wasted little time and went crazy for getting a selfie clicked with MSD.

Soon the jeep was surrounded by the passionate fans due to which the security officials also had to intervene.

(With PTI Inputs)