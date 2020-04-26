Kapil Dev Reveals 'heroes' Vivian Richards & MS Dhoni Inspired His Stunning New Bald Look

The new badass bald look of World cup winning skipper Kapil Dev has taken the cricketing universe by a storm, leaving fans and former cricketers in awe after his makeover. Recently, the former Indian cricketer revealed his new look - shaving his head bald and sporting a beard, pictures of which went viral on the internet. Talking to a news daily, Kapil Dev revealed the inspiration behind his new look and went on to explain how he ended up trying the makeover.

Kapil Dev reveals inspiration behind bald look

The 1983 World cup-winning captain revealed that it was Sir Vivian Richards who was his inspiration for his new look and went on to elaborate about it. Speaking to a news daily, Kapil Dev said that he had come across his 'hero' Sir Viv Richards' bald look on his social media handle and was urged to try the same. The former Indian all-rounder pointed out that even MS Dhoni sported the bald look after India won the World Cup in 2011. Hailing both Richards and Dhoni as heroes, Kapil Dev said that he felt compelled to follow the path of both the heroes in sporting the bald look and that he did so during the lockdown as it was the perfect time to do so.

Kapil Dev slams Pakistan

Kapil Dev believes that it is necessary to focus on more important things like the resumption of school and colleges rather than thinking about cricket. This comes as cricket has been shot severely with the Coronavirus outbreak forcing several tournaments and series being cancelled or postponed. The World Cup-winning captain raised concern about the young generation who is not able to go to schools or colleges and stated that he wants schools to reopen first and sports will happen eventually.

Kapil Dev also reiterated his stance on Shoaib Akhtar's proposal of an India-Pakistan series to raise COVID-19 relief friends. Speaking to a news daily on Saturday, Dev stated that India and Pakistan should play matches but that is not a priority at the moment. He added that if Pakistan needs money then they should stop the activities at the border and the money spent there can be used to build hospitals and schools. Furthermore, he also urged religious organisations in India to come ahead and donate in the need of the hour.

