Karachi Kings Trolled As Sherfane Rutherford Arrives In Mumbai Kit For PSL 2020

Caribbean all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford would be hoping to make an impact in case he gets a chance to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he represents Karachi Kings. However, he was brutally trolled by the fans on social media for a strange reason when he had arrived in the neighbouring country to participate in their T20 franchise league.

'Jacket and Mask'

It so happened that the Karachi Kings had posted an image of Rutherford on their official Twitter handle after he had landed in Karachi from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by wearing Mumbai's jacket and face mask and when this was noticed by the passionate cricket fans, it was just a matter of time before the Windies cricketer became a laughing stock on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

Atleast offer him jacket and mask. — amitbhat (@amitbhat25) November 12, 2020

Oh Bhai....maro maujhe Maro 😂🤣 — Janak Naik🥦 (@JanakNaik4) November 12, 2020

Jacket to de deta Mumbai ki pehni hai — Dev Singh (@devsing303) November 13, 2020

The Guyanese cricketer was a part of Mumbai's squad in the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020. He did not get a single game as the title-holders had their bases covered. The Rohit Sharma-led side successfully defended their title and won the marquee tournament for a record fifth time by getting the better of first-time finalists Delhi in a one-sided finale at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

PSL 2020

The group stages were completed in March this year but the playoffs were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On 2 September 2020, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)confirmed the playoffs will be played between November 14 to 17 in Karachi.

The Karachi Kings will be facing Multan Sultans in Qualifier on Saturday, November 14 while Peshawar Zalmi will be up against Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator 1 on the same day. Eliminator 2 will be played on Sunday, November 15 between the winner of Eliminator 1 and the loser of the Qualifier.

The decider will be played on Tuesday, November 17.

