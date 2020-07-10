Leg-spinner Karn Sharma Decodes Rohit Sharma & MS Dhoni's Captaincies; Read Here

Karn Sharma has said that Rohit Sharma has learned a lot from Mahendra Singh Dhoni with regards to captaincy. Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to record four IPL triumphs (2013, 2015, 2017, and, 2019 editions respectively). He had also led MI to a (now-defunct) CLT20 triumph in 2013 and was a part of the Mumbai squad that had won the Champions League T20 a couple of years ago under Harbhajan Singh.

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, has been leading the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and has led them to three IPL as well as two CLT20 titles as well. In fact, CSK has always reached the playoffs under his leadership.

'Rohit has learned a lot from MS': Karn Sharma

“Rohit and MS Dhoni are quite similar as captains. I think Rohit has learned a lot from MS, since he has played for so many years under him. Both bring in calmness and give complete freedom to their bowlers for setting their own field. Only if it doesn’t work out, they will come up with another plan,” Karn Sharma told Dr. Yash Kashikar on his Instagram Live ‘Say Yash To Sports’.

“In fact, there is a lot to learn from Dhoni, whether you are a part of the XI or not. Most importantly, he remains cool and calm in crunch situations and doesn’t let the pressure mount on himself as well as the team," the leg-spinner added. “I feel a team is dependent a lot on its captain because if he is under pressure, then it creates some doubt in the side. But that isn’t the case when Dhoni is around. He takes on challenges and deals with tough situations,” the CSK spinner further added.

Rohit Sharma & MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

The 'Hitman' was all set to lead the defending champions in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. MI and CSK were supposed to lock horns in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. At the same time, the limited-overs vice-captain was about to make his comeback after his New Zealand tour was cut short due to a calf injury in February this year.

MSD, on the other hand, was last seen in action during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10 last year where he had scored a painstaking 72-ball 50 and was involved in a 116-run partnership with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after India's early top-order collapse. Mahi has been on a sabbatical from the game since then.

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper was all set to lead the 'Yellow Army' in the 13th edition of the cash-rich tournament. At the same time, Mahi was also going to make his return to competitive cricket.

