IPL 2020: Youngster Kartik Tyagi Dedicates His Maiden Scalp To A Special Person

After scalping maiden wicket on his Dream11 IPL 2020 debut match against the title-holders Mumbai at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Thursday, emerging pacer Kartik Tyagi said that he remembered his father, who was watching him on TV, after dismissing Quinton de Kock in his first over of the spell.

Tyagi was introduced in the fifth over by skipper Steve Smith when Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock were taking the bowlers to the cleaners. The youngster made an impact in his very first over when he sent back the Proteas wicket-keeper batsman with a well-directed bouncer. The speedster finished his spell with figures of 1-36 in his four overs.

"I made a debut in such a big league which I used to watch on TV. It was a great experience but it would be more amazing if we could win the game. It was a great moment for me to getting a cap from one of the best batsmen in the world. He just said 'best of luck' nothing much," Tyagi said in a video posted by the franchise's official Twitter handle. "We conceded runs in the first and last overs of the innings. We bowled well in the middle overs. But it is all part of the game. After taking the wicket, the first thing that came to my mind was my father who was watching the game on TV. It was a good feeling of scalping such a big batsman," he added.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. He himself looked in splendid touch as he along with de Kock added 49 runs for the opening stand. The 'Hitman' along with number 3 batsman Suryakumar Yadav rebuilt Mumbai's innings. However, it seemed that the reigning champions would lose their way when Rohit and Ishan Kishan were dismissed by leggie Shreyas Gopal off successive deliveries but that was not to be as Surya played an anchor's role to perfection with a 47-ball unbeaten 79 at a strike rate of 168.1 including 11 boundaries and a couple of maximums as Mumbai posted a stiff total of 193/4 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the 2008 winners were reduced to 12/3 in the third over and they ended up losing another wicket in no time and that is when opener Jos Buttler played a counter-attacking knock to keep his team's hopes alive.

Buttler threatened to take the game away from Mumbai. Unfortunately for him, his stay at the crease came to an abrupt end in the 14th over when he tried to hit a full delivery off James Pattinson for a maximum. The explosive opener hit the shot with sheer power and the ball was travelling but Kieron Pollard at the long-on boundary timed his jump to perfection and grabbed a screamer.

The English wicket-keeper batsman walked back for a 44-ball 70 at a strike rate of 159.1 including four boundaries and five maximums and with that ended Rajasthan's hopes as well.

With no one making much of an impact in the middle and lower order, the former champions were bundled out for 136 in the 19th over as the four-time champions registered a 57-run win to reach the summit of the points table.

(With ANI Inputs)

