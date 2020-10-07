Kieron Pollard Takes Stunning Rebound Catch At Long-on To Dismiss Jos Buttler: Watch

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is currently in the UAE where he is representing Mumbai in the Dream11 IPL 2020. The Caribbean cricketer has been in sensational form, having scored 163 runs in five innings at a sensational strike-rate of 208.97 and a spectacular average of 163.00. Kieron Pollard has not only contributed with his bat but has also been exceptional in the field.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard takes a screamer to dismiss Jos Buttler

On Tuesday, Kieron Pollard's impeccable catching skills were on display when he grabbed a screamer at the boundary to dismiss Rajasthan opener Jos Buttler, who was playing exceedingly well by taking on the Mumbai bowlers. It all happened on the third ball of the 14th over bowled by James Pattinson when Jos Buttler tried to hit a full delivery over the long-on fielder for a maximum.

Jos Buttler hit the shot with sheer power and the ball was travelling but Kieron Pollard at the long-on boundary timed his jump to perfection to pluck the ball out of thin air. Pollard grabbed the ball with one hand only to spill it but recovered in time to catch the ball with both hands on the second attempt. The Kieron Pollard catch at boundary moment left fans and commentators stunned as they lauded him for his athleticism.

Here's the spectacular Kieron Pollard catch at boundary

Courtesy of the Kieron Pollard catch at boundary, the dangerous-looking Jos Buttler was sent back to the pavillion after scoring 70 off 44 balls. The Pollard catch at boundary brought an end to Rajasthan's hopes of chasing down 194 as they were left reeling at 98/5 after 13.3 overs. Rohit Sharma's men were soon all over Rajasthan's lower order as they wrapped them up for 136 and registered a comprehensive victory by 57 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Courtesy of their win over Rajasthan, the Mumbai outfit has now gone clear at the top of the Dream11 IPL points table with four wins in six games.

