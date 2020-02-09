Kartik Tyagi's Father Confident Of India's Win Against Bangladesh In World Cup Final

As India faces Bangladesh in the ICC U-19 World Cup final which is currently underway, millions of Indians back home root for the Boys in Blue to retain the prestigious cup of glory. The Indian team has so far remained unbeaten throughout the contest owing to some significant contributions by Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Tyagi has emerged as a brilliant speedster and is being touted as the best fast bowler amongst the youngsters. Speaking to Republic TV, Kartik Tyagi's father, Yogendra Tyagi said that he is confident that Kartik and the team will get back the cup home.

'Everyone is playing together as a team'

Speaking to Republic TV, Yogendra Tyagi said, "I spoke to Kartik yesterday evening. I told him to play to his merit and don't think that you are playing the final. Consider it to be just another match and play it similarly. Don't worry, you'll win. He told me that there is nothing to worry about, everyone is playing together as a team."

Yogendra Tyagi further added, "I couldn't reach that stage in sports back in my time, but when I saw that my kid has the same talent that I used to have at some point, I told him that he could do whatever he wanted to and it is not necessary that he has to give his entire time to studies. I asked him to pick one single sport that he wants to play and that is when he told me that he wants to play cricket after which he just put in all his efforts and today he is at this stage."

Yashasvi Jaiswal nears another half-century

After a slow start and the loss of an early wicket, India seemed to have steadied their ship against Bangladesh. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to be on a run-scoring spree as he nears another half-century. Bangladesh, who have reached the finals for the first time, won the toss and put India to bat first. The Tigers dominated early on in the game as they bowled tight lines and also got the scalp of Divyansh Saxena early. At the end of 27 overs, India had scored 91 runs for the loss of one wicket.

