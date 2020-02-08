James Anderson Reveals The Batsman That He Was Scared Of And It's Not An Indian

England quick James Anderson is one of the best bowlers ever to have graced the game of cricket. He has bowled to several legendary batsmen like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, Rahul Dravid, Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers throughout his career. He has played in various parts of the world and has enjoyed success everywhere. At his peak, he was arguably the best Test bowler in the world. He was also England’s all time-leading wicket-taker.

James Anderson reveals the toughest batsman he has ever bowled to

James Anderson was recently in the Sky Sports studio where he was asked about the toughest batsman he has bowled to. The right-arm pacer revealed that former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was the toughest batsman he had ever bowled to. He started his answer on a funny note. Former Ireland batsman Niall O’Brien, who was sitting beside him, probably wanted the England star to name him. Anderson was left in splits before revealing Ponting’s name. The veteran pacer went on to state just how tough it was to bowl to the legendary Australian batsman.

James Anderson further revealed the reason behind naming Ricky Ponting as the toughest batsman to bowl to. James Anderson said that he could not figure out what length to bowl to the former Aussie batsman. James Anderson added that if he bowled short, he would pull him. If he bowled full, he would drive him straight down the ground. He went on to say that he didn't know where to bowl to Ricky Ponting.

James Anderson return

Meanwhile, James Anderson is currently working on his fitness to recover in time for England’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. England will play a couple of Tests in Sri Lanka next month. After being on the sidelines for nearly five months with a rib fracture, James Anderson returned to action during the tour of South Africa. However, he could only play two Tests before suffering a rib injury again.

