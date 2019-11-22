KAT Vs TAB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Squads And Other Match Details

Karnataka Tuskers will go head to head against Team Abu Dhabi in the T10 League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday, November 22, 2019. The match is scheduled to start by 9:30 PM IST. Tuskers are currently placed at the 7th position on the points table with 3 points. So far they have played 4 matches with one win and two losses while one match was abandoned due to rain. On the other hand, Team Abu Dhabi are placed on the 5th position in the points table with 4 points. So far they have played 5 matches with one win, two losses, one tie and one abandoned match.

Also Read | David Warner Slams His 22nd Test Century As Australia Stands Firm In Young Pakistan's Path

Tom Banton you are not human!! 💥💥💥



8️⃣0️⃣ runs

2️⃣8️⃣ balls

9️⃣ fours

6️⃣ sixes



The fastest fifty in @T10League



Brutal. 🔥🔥🔥🔥#WeAreSomerset pic.twitter.com/BCuKGXqHPq — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) November 21, 2019

Also Read | Tahlia McGrath To Lead Australia 'A' Women's Team Against India 'A'

KAT vs TAB Dream11: Previous clashes and top picks

In their last encounter, Karnataka Tuskers lost by 32 runs to the Qalandars. Batting first, the winning team posted a total of 130 runs with the loss of seven wickets. Ahmed Raza and Sandeep Lamichhane picked two wickets each for the Tuskers. In their run-chase, Tuskers could only manage to post 98 runs with the loss of nine wickets -- Johnson Charles top-scored with a 9-ball 24. Meanwhile, Team Abu Dhabi's last match was abandoned due to rain and they will hope for a win in the upcoming match.

Also Read | Pink Ball Match: Sweets Go Pink In Kolkata As The City Gears Up For The Historic Event

KAT vs TAB squads

Karnataka Tuskers: Hashim Amla (c), Marlon Samuels, Upul Tharanga, Ryan ten Doeschate, Shapoor Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Nathan Rimmington, Asad Pathan, Ross Whiteley, Johnson Charles (wk), Malinda Pushpakumara, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Ahmed Raza, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kesrick Williams, Patrick Brown, Asif Mumtaz

Team Abu Dhabi: Luke Wright, Ben Laughlin, Mohammad Amir, Harry Gurney, Moeen Ali (c), Wayne Madsen, Lewis Gregory, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Marchant de Lange, Alex Davies, Corey Anderson, Rohan Mustafa, Paras Khadka, Richard Gleeson, Avishka Fernando, Rameez Shahzad, Hayden Walsh

Also Read | Art Of Spin Bowling Is Dying In India, Feels Murali Kartik

KAT vs TAB Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella

Batsmen: Hashim Amla (C), Evin Lewis, Luke Wright, Avishka Fernando

All-rounders: Nathan Rimmington, Ahmed Raza, Moeen Ali (VC)

Bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Ben Laughlin, Marchant de Lange

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.