Pink Ball Match: Sweets Go Pink In Kolkata As The City Gears Up For The Historic Event

As the city of Joy gears up for the historic Pink Ball Test Match at the Eden Gardens in less than three hours, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was admittedly amazed at the excitement in the city. Taking to Twitter, Ganguly shared the picture of Bengal's famous sweet 'Sandesh' custom made in Pink colour. "Sweets go pink in Kolkata," Sourav Ganguly captioned the picture. Have a look,

From sweets specially designed in pink to famous buildings lighting up as part of the celebrations, cricket frenzy in the city has taken over, as the Indian team is preparing to make history. The agenda for the pink-ball Test was pushed by Sourav Ganguly and it is very evident that the nation has caught up with his excitement. From players to experts, and most of the general public, almost everyone has expressed their excitement on social media as the historic innings inches closer every day.

The entire city celebrates

The first-ever Pink Ball Test between India and Bangladesh will be a historic moment for both countries and the match is building up to be exactly that. 'The City of Joy' has depicted the excitement of the entire nation by lighting up a lot of their most iconic buildings and sports grounds in pink. Kolkata's own 'Dada', Sourav Ganguly, took pride in the excitement his city shared with him and posted some of it online, much to the delight of fans and former Indian cricketers such as Yuvraj Singh.

The city turns pink on the pink test .. well done @bcci and @cab pic.twitter.com/6iwSgitzGQ — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 20, 2019

The city never lets down sport .. pink test a big occasion @bcci@cab.. the Sahid minar goes pink pic.twitter.com/SNqnbjSrAa — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 20, 2019

Ganguly announced that the first four days have already been sold out and this statistic is only a testament of his vision becoming a reality. One of the major reasons behind the BCCI President wanting the Day-Night Test to take place was to 'rejuvenate' Test cricket and elevate crowd interest and participation.

