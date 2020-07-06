Kemar Roach Says He Is A Huge Fan Of Star English All-rounder Ben Stokes

West Indian pacer Kemar Roach has revealed that he is a huge fan of star English all-rounder Ben Stokes. Stokes has been an integral member of the English squad in the past few years. He had anchored England's run chase with an unbeaten 84 when they were starring down the barrel at 86/4 against New Zealand in World Cup 2019 fina at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's as the contest was tied and the hosts won their maiden World Cup due to a superior boundary count rule.

He then made it matter a couple of months later during the third Test against arch-rivals at Headingley in Ashes 2019 where he had scored a match-winning unbeaten 139. It was a must-win encounter for England to stay alive in the series. The five-match series was eventually tied 2-2.

'I am a huge fan of Ben Stokes': Kemar Roach

"I am a huge fan of Ben Stokes. He is a fantastic cricketer. He is very energetic, brings a lot of energy to the field, and a lot of confidence when he bats or when he bowls. So I am expecting a very free and relaxed England team to come out there and express themselves because that is the way he plays," ESPNCricinfo quoted Roach as saying. "It is interesting to see him, captain, obviously it is the first time we are going to see it. But I am sure that with him at the head, they are in good hands as well. So, I wish him all the best," he added.

The Windies pacer also said that it would be interesting to see both Stokes and Jason Holder battling it out to outdo one another in the three-match series.

"It is always good to have challenges. It is always good to have battles, it brings out the best in you. I hope he (Holder) and Stokes go at it in a couple of Test matches here. They are both fantastic cricketers and I am sure that once they are battling it will be great cricket to watch," Roach said.

Stokes would be leading England in the first Test of the series as regular skipper Joe Root has left the camp to attend the birth of his second child.

West Indies tour of England 2020

Meanwhile, all the cricketing events have either been postponed or canceled since the month of March due to the global pandemic. The cricketing action will get underway when England and the West Indies lock horns in a three-match Test series starting from July 8. All the matches will be played behind closed doors. The Windies players have already reached England and have started training for the upcoming bilateral series. The first Test match will be played at the Rosebowl Cricket Ground (8-12 July) while the second and third Test matches will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground (16-20 July), while the third and final Test will be played at the same venue as well (24-28 July).

(With ANI Inputs)

