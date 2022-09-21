The 2022 ACA Africa T20 Cup match between Kenya and Cameroon at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium ended with a nine-wicket victory for Kenya. Fighting for the semi-final slot on Monday, Kenya defeated Cameroon and scripted a unique record in T20I cricket. In the first innings of the match, Cameroon were bowled out on the score of 48 runs, as Yash Talati and Shem Ngoche scalped three wickets each.

Meanwhile, Kenya claimed the victory by cruising to the target in just 3.2 overs, as Sukhdeep Singh remained not out on 26 runs off 10 deliveries. Having amassed the total in just 20 balls in the second innings, Kenya picked up the win by nine wickets with 100 balls to spare. With this win, Kenya enlisted their name in the record books of teams winning matches with largest margins.

Kenya’s nine-wicket win over Cameroon with 100 balls to spare became the fourth highest win with most balls remaining. Austria’s 10-wicket win over Turkey with 104 balls to spare tops the chart, while Oman sit second with their nine-wicket triumph over the Philippines with 103 balls to spare. Luxembourg find themselves at third, courtesy of the eight wickets win over Turkey with 101 balls left in the game.

Kenya finish second in group stage

Kenya captain Shem Ngoche won the toss and opted to bowl first, which proved to be a brilliant decision bu the skipper. Batting first, Cameroon found themselves at 20/0 in 4.5 overs before losing all ten wickets in the space of 28 runs and almost 10 overs. While Ngoche and Yash took three wickets each, Lukas Oluch also contributed with twin dismissals.

With the win, Kenya finished the group stage of 2022 ACA Africa T20 Cup in second place in Group B. While Tanzania topped Group B with three wins in three games, Kenya ended up winning two matches and losing one. Cameroon finished at the bottom of the table with no wins, while Malawi finished 3rd.

Kenya vs Uganda in ACA Africa T20 Cup semis

Kenya will now face Group A topper Uganda in the first semi-final on Wednesday. Tanzania and Botswana will lock horns in the second semi-final, scheduled to be played later in the day. Meanwhile, the 2022 ACA Africa T20 Cup final will be played on September 22 at the same venue.