Keshav Maharaj Equals Brian Lara's Test Record By Smashing Joe Root For 28 Runs In 1 Over

Cricket News

Keshav Maharaj unleashed a flurry of boundaries to smack Joe Root for a 28-run over. The right-hander top-scored in South African innings with a quickfire 71.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Keshav Maharaj

England defeated South Africa at Port Elizabeth by an innings and 53 runs to go 2-1 up in the 4-match Test series. Despite the seemingly one-sided margin, enough drama and action unfolded on the final day to end the contest on an exciting note. With South Africa reeling at 138-9, still 152 behind to avoid an innings defeat, tail-enders Keshav Maharaj and Dane Paterson defied English bowling attack with a valiant 99-run last-wicket stand.

SA vs Eng: Keshav Maharaj equals Brian Lara’s record

South Africa were 162-9 after 81 overs. England skipper Joe Root brought himself into the attack in an attempt to finish the match and clinch his maiden Test five-wicket haul. However, the home team's No.8 batsman and spinner Keshav Maharaj took him to the cleaners by accruing 28 runs from an over. Maharaj started the over with three boundaries off the first three deliveries. He then clobbered Joe Root for two back-to-back sixes, both over the midwicket region. With 24 already from five balls, the final delivery deceived everyone to go for 4 byes behind the keeper.

By accumulating 28 runs, Keshav Maharaj equalled the world record of scoring most runs off a single over in Test history. Previously, former West Indian batsman Brian Lara and Australia’s George Bailey had also accounted for 28 runs from a single over. While Brian Lara took apart Robin Peterson in Johannesburg in 2003-04, Bailey thwarted James Anderson in Perth during the 2013-14 Ashes.   

Keshav Maharaj was eventually run-out by Sam Curran after scoring a blitzkrieg 71 from 106 balls. His innings included 10 fours and three sixes and he was ably supported by the No.11 batter Dane Paterson (40*).

SA vs Eng 2019-20

South Africa will now face England in a series-deciding fourth Test match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from January 24 to January 28.

Published:
