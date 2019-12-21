MS Dhoni Is An Asset To Any Team And Knows What's Best For Him, Says Brian Lara

MS Dhoni had told the reporters not to ask him about when he will be back in action till January 2020 during a promotional event last month. Dhoni has been on a sabbatical break ever since India's heart-breaking ouster in the semi-final of the World Cup 2019. Some of the former cricketing greats including the likes of Madan Lal and Sourav Ganguly have come forward to talk about the veteran wicket-keeper batsman. Now, another legendary player has come forward as well. He is none other than Brian Lara.

Brian Lara on MS Dhoni's future

While speaking to a news channel, Brian Lara said that MS Dhoni would know what is best for him as he has served the Indian cricket very well. Lara then added that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper is an asset to any team he plays for before adding that he was confident of the former Indian skipper playing in the IPL and performing. The ex-West Indian skipper then mentioned that Dhoni would know what is the best course of action and that the BCCI selectors also know what is going on.

Sourav Ganguly leaves it up to MS Dhoni to decide his retirement date

While speaking with a leading Indian media daily, former India captain and the current BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly said that MS Dhoni has tremendous experience playing the game, which should make him know what is best for him when it comes to his retirement. Ganguly also insisted that there was absolute clarity between MS Dhoni, Indian selectors and the BCCI regarding this matter. He also praised the wicketkeeper-batsman by describing him as an ‘unbelievable athlete’ for India. Co-incidentally, Ganguly was the first Indian captain Dhoni played under when the latter made his international debut for India in December 2004. It also bears noting that Ganguly himself retired four years later with Dhoni being India's captain in his final Test match in Nagpur against Australia.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is likely to be seen next in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, captaining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) where he will be hoping to lead his team to their fourth IPL crown and equal the tally of the current title-holders Mumbai Indians.

