Keshav Maharaj Net Worth, House, Top Career Stats And Latest Test Hat-trick Vs WI

South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was instrumental in his side claiming a comprehensive 158-run victory against hosts West Indies in the second and final Test match of their series. The bowler picked up five crucial wickets in the ultimate innings of the Test, which also included a stunning hat-trick. After the left-armer's brilliant performance with the ball, here we take a look at more details regarding the Keshav Maharaj hat-trick video, Keshav Maharaj net worth, Keshav Maharaj house and Keshav Maharaj stats.

Keshav Maharaj hat-trick video

The crafty spinner changed the dynamics of the game in the 37th over of the final innings of the encounter by dismissing three West Indies batsmen in three successive deliveries. Kieron Powell, who was well set at the crease and was batting at 51, was the first victim of the Keshav Maharaj hat-trick as he was caught at deep mid-wicket. Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva were the other two batters who were sent packing by Maharaj in the over.

Keshav Maharaj net worth information

Several unconfirmed reports suggest that the Keshav Maharaj net worth figure is estimated to be around INR 10 crore. The aforementioned figure includes the compensation he receives from Cricket South Africa for representing them in international cricket. According to a report by sportekz.com, Maharaj made $100,000 (i.e. approximately 74 lakh) from his central contract in 2020. While not many details are known about his house, he is believed to be a resident of Durban, where he stays with his family and pet dog Rio.

Keshav Maharaj stats in international cricket

The talented spin bowler has represented South Africa in 36 Test matches so far in his career. The cricketer emerged as a prominent member of the side by claiming 129 wickets in the longer format with 7 five-wicket hauls to his name. Moreover, he also has chipped in with valuable contributions with the bat and has 3 half-centuries in red-ball cricket for South Africa as per the Keshav Maharaj stats. He also has played 8 ODIs in which he has picked up 10 wickets. It is worth mentioning that he is only the second player from South Africa to have taken a hat-trick in Test match cricket.

Disclaimer: The above Keshav Maharaj and Keshav Maharaj house net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

