Kevin Pietersen Backs MS Dhoni, Says He Is The Right Person To Decide On His Retirement

Kevin Pietersen has backed the legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni when asked about whether it was the ideal time for him to hang up his boots. MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game ever since the Men In Blue's heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand in July last year. It remains to be seen whether the 'Captain Cool' will be donning the Indian jersey again or not.

'He decides': Kevin Pietersen

During a recent interview with a news channel, Pietersen went on to say he reckons that after what the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper has done for Indian cricket, the former captain himself is the right person to decide when he wants to hang up his boots and that no one else should have a say in it.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was all set to lead the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 with last year's finalists CSK and the defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener that has been temporarily suspended due to the pandemic.

It was a great opportunity for the legendary cricketer to make his bat, as well as glovework, do the talking so that he is in the selectors' radar when they name the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

MS Dhoni's illustrious cricketing career

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is arguably the best captain in the history of Indian and world cricket as he is the only skipper to have won all the ICC titles that include the ICC World T20 (2007), ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2013. He had also led the Indian team to the summit of the ICC Test Rankings in 2009. Apart from these achievements, Mahi had led the Men In Blue to Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 respectively. The 2016 edition of the Asia Cup was played in the 20-overs format for the very first time.