Kevin Pietersen Says 'sports Should Resume' As It Will Be A Morale-booster For The Public

Kevin Pietersen has come forward and said that sports should resume in order to lift the morale of the people. All the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic. The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 has been suspended indefinitely. The UEFA Euro Cup and Tokyo Olympics Games have been postponed to the summer of 2021 while the Wimbledon 2020 has been canceled.

'Fans need a morale boost': Kevin Pietersen

During a recent interview, Pietersen went on to say that the fans, the public need a morale boost as their morale at the moment is so negative, so down in the dumps. He also mentioned that sport is so uplifting and so positive for so many people and that new port will have to be played behind closed doors until a vaccine for coronavirus is found. KP also added that the sportsmen will have to deal with it.

'Some sportsmen are in the prime of their life'

Meanwhile, the former English skipper also added that some sportsmen are in the prime of their life and then asked why would they not one to be playing and how does it matter if the crowds are not there. Furthermore, he added that crowds may not be there in person but the broadcasting numbers will be massive.

Speaking on how the COVID-19 has impacted everyone's life similarly, the South African-born cricketer went on to say that it’s affecting absolutely everybody. and then said that Virat Kohli is in the same position as Kane Williamson as Joe Root to Steve Smith as Quinton de Kock before going on to mention that everyone is in this together.