Sachin Tendulkar Thanks Maharashtra Police For COVID-19 Fight In Special Tweet

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar recently replaced his Twitter profile image with the Maharashtra Police logo to pay his tribute towards the coronavirus frontline workers. Apart from Sachin Tendulkar, Team India skipper Virat Kohli and Zaheer Khan also did the same in an online movement for recognizing the Maharashtra Police's efforts. Recently, Sachin Tendulkar also made some donations towards the fight against coronavirus. The cricket great decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to tje Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

He also pledged to feed 5000 people for one month with help of a non-profit organisation named Apnalaya, which is said to be run by his mother-in-law, Annabell Mehta. Another non-for-profit organisation called Hi5 thanked Sachin Tendulkar for providing funds to the organisation to help at least 4000 underprivileged people, including children from BMC schools.

Also read: Zaheer Khan Joins Virat Kohli In Altruistic Gesture Towards Maharashtra Police On Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar's message for Maharashtra Police

The 47-year-old, just like other citizens of the country, is currently at home and spending time with his family. Apart from family time, Tendulkar has urged all his fans to stay indoors and be safe in the fight against coronavirus. Sachin Tendulkar thanked the Maharashtra Police for their effort during the coronavirus pandemic, which has gripped the entire state of Maharashtra the most as compared to other parts of the country. Here's what the cricket icon wrote on Twitter -

A big THANK YOU to the Maharashtra Police & the Police Forces across India who have been tirelessly working 24/7 to keep us safe.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 10, 2020

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar Provides Financial Aid To 4000 Underprivileged Children In Mumbai

Zaheer Khan and Virat Kohli's support for the Maharashtra Police

Just like Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and Virat Kohli thanked police personnel for their contribution towards their fight against coronavirus. Here are their tweets -

Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war on Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour 🙏 — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) May 10, 2020

Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens through calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war against Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP here on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 10, 2020

Also read: Rohit Sharma Better Than Sachin Tendulkar As ODI Opener: Ex-NZ Pacer Simon Doull

Virat Kohli donation: Mumbai Police thanks India captain

Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma decided to help police personnel hailing from the city by donating money for their relief funds. The couple decided to give away ₹5 lakh each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Following the donation, the Mumbai Police thanked them with a tweet on Saturday

Also read: Sachin Tendulkar Terms Vizag Gas Leak As 'heartbreaking'; Offers Condolences To Families

(IMAGE: SACHIN TENDULKAR/ MUMBAI POLICE/ TWITTER/ INSTAGRAM)