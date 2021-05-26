Kevin Pietersen Confirms IPL 2021 To Resume On Sept 19/20 In UAE, Final On Oct 10

Indian Premier League (IPL) commentator Kevin Pietersen on Tuesday took to his official Twitter handle to confirm that the remainder of the cash-rich tournament will resume either on September 19 or 20 and the final will be held on October 10. Earlier, media reports had emerged suggesting the same, claiming that the BCCI has closed in on a small window between late September and early October to conduct the remaining matches of IPL 2021. Pietersen, who played international cricket for England, also confirmed that the remainder of IPL 2021 will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

So IPL remaining games due to start 19/20 Sept and conclude 10 Oct in UAE... — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 25, 2021

Before the IPL was suspended, 31 matches were still left to be held, including the playoffs. Media reports suggest that after the completion of the Test series between India and England on September 14, players will be flown directly to the UAE, where they will undergo a mandatory quarantine period. Australian and the Caribbean players are expected to join the rest of the IPL crew in the UAE after the completion of the white-ball series between the two sides. BCCI has reportedly informed the franchises about the same, asking them to get ready for the resumption of IPL 2021.

IPL 2021 postponed

IPL 2021 was suspended mid-season following a breach of multiple bio-secure bubbles across teams. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was one of the first teams to report COVID-19 cases from inside the bubble, following which several other teams returned positive results as well, prompting the BCCI to postpone the remainder of the tournament until further notice, keeping in mind the safety of other participants. IPL governing council on May 4 had announced the postponement of the tournament.

The BCCI was actively looking for a window to conduct the remainder of IPL 2021 ever since the tournament was postponed. There are no international matches concerning the Future Tour Programme (FTP) of the ICC between the period the BCCI has reportedly zeroed in on, i.e. late September to early October. Earlier, reports had emerged claiming the BCCI could lose Rs. 2,500 crore in profits if the remainder of the IPL 2021 is left untouched this season.

(Image Credit: PTI)