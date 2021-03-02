Kevin Pietersen Fires England Team For Ahmedabad Failure, Rohit Sharma Lauds Video: WATCH

There has been a lot of debate regarding the pitch used for the third Test between India and England. The likes of Michael Vaughan, David Lloyd, Mark Waugh among others deemed the surface 'unfit' for Test cricket. Whereas Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma stated that there wasn't anything wrong with the surface and it was a completely normal pitch.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin or Harbhajan Singh? Gautam Gambhir picks the better spinner and reveals reason

Kevin Pietersen pins blame on batsmen for Ahmedabad Test finishing in two days

Now, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has slammed England batting approaches from both sides, thus implying that there wasn't anything wrong with the Ahmedabad pitch. The Englishman took to Instagram and shared a video where he shared his views about the India vs England 3rd Test.

Pietersen said that all he is going to say is that the batting was dreadful and awful from both teams. He added that if batsmen from both sides are honest with themselves, they will admit they batted poorly. Elaborating his stance on the matter, Pietersen further pointed out that 21 of the 30 dismissals came from straight deliveries. According to the 40-year old, there was nothing dangerous on the wicket and batsmen needed to bat in a better way. He reckoned that had there been better batting, the game would have gone to Day 3 or maybe even Day 4.

ALSO READ | Wasim Jaffer lauds R Ashwin for bamboozling an English journalist for pitch criticism

Rohit Sharma, who has been immensely expressive about the Ahmedabad pitch incident, agreed with Kevin Pietersen's assessment. The Indian opener commented on the video as he wrote, "Thankfully someone here understands the game."

Rohit Sharma downplays Ahmedabad pitch criticism

Earlier, in the post-match press conference with the media after the third Test, Sharma had said that the pitch was completely fine and very normal. Speaking about what Indian wickets are all about, he added that it was a typical Indian wicket where it turned and the odd ball came in. Sharma reckoned that Indian batters made mistakes by playing wrong shots.

ALSO READ | Michael Atherton picks the 'ball' of the Ahmedabad Test match featuring R Ashwin

Citing the example of Chennai where the first two Tests were played, Sharma said that at Chepauk, every ball was turning from the rough which wasn't the case in Ahmedabad. The Indian opener reiterated that Axar Patel got most of his wickets with deliveries that were just skidding onto the bat and the batsmen just missed the line which was a mistake that Indian batsmen made as well.

According to Sharma, some of the shots they played as a batting unit were not up to the skills that they have. It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma scored 66 in the first innings and an unbeaten 25 in the second on the so called 'unfit' pitch, thus proving that discussions around the pitch is just an excuse and once a batsman gets their eye in, it's not impossible to score runs on the surface.

The India vs England 4th Test 2021 Test will commence on March 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The live streaming of India vs England next match will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). The India vs England 4th Test 2021 will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The India vs England live streaming for the entire series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and England Cricket.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma reaches career-best 8th spot on Test rankings, Ashwin storms into top 3

SOURCE: KEVIN PIETERSEN/ ROHIT SHARMA INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.