Wasim Jaffer Lauds R Ashwin For Bamboozling An English Journalist For Pitch Criticism

Former Indian Test opener Wasim Jaffer has come forward and lauded veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin after the latter silenced an English journalist who was being critical of the Ahmedabad wicket after Team India's emphatic 10-wicket win over England earlier this week.

The high-voltage pink-ball Test match turned out to be an anti-climax as it finished within two days.

'Taking English wickets both on and off the field': Wasim Jaffer

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Jaffer had shared a tweet where Ravi Ashwin gave a befitting reply to a journalist for asking a needless question on the Ahmedabad wicket. The ex-Ranji Trophy was really impressed with Ashwin's reply and went on to say that the offie is taking English wickets both on and off the field.

When Ashwin lost his cool

While addressing a press briefing on Saturday, an English journalist had asked a question about the pitch and that is when 'Ash' felt like he has had enough of it after which he lost his composure and urged the person to not blow things out of proportion needlessly.

"I have a similar question back. What is a good cricket surface? Who defines it? The bowler was in the game, the batsman needs to bat well to get the runs. There is absolutely no question about it. Seam on the first day, then bat well, then spin on the last two days. Come on, who makes all these rules? We need to get over it and not talk about whatever picture you want to paint", said Ravichandran Ashwin.

"If you are asking whether it's a good Test surface, I don't see any of the players coming in from England having any issue of the surface. They want to improve, they look like they want to have a contest. Is it the players and the people who are reporting back that want their players to not compete and complain about the pitches? because we have never done that in any of the tours", the Tamil Nadu cricketer added.

