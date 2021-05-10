Kevin Pietersen Lashes Out At Critics Not Happy With BCCI Hosting IPL 2021 In India

After the previous season of the Indian Premier League was played outside India due to COVID-19, the return back of the tournament (IPL 2021) to the country brought excitement among fans. Currently with the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, people are forced to lock themselves inside their homes and the IPL 2021 entertainment was a perfect dose of distraction for them during such testing times. The IPL 2021 was played behind closed doors and players were spending time in the bio-bubble but the bubble was finally bursted and players and support staff from various teams were caught by the virus, due to which BCCI took the decision about postponing the IPL 2021.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

Kevin Pietersen shares his thoughts on the decision to conduct IPL 2021

While the IPL 2021 postponed news was a setback for cricket fans, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who was on commentary duties during the IPL, had a different take altogether. Pietersen, in his blog on Betway, believes that continuing the tournament initially was a positive thing as it provided six hours of entertainment to the Indian public especially when the condition of the country was not good due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. He wrote that the IPL 2021 was creating a show to give people some relief and the overall package that the players were delivering was fantastic.

The 40-year-old further wrote that the players and broadcasters were not blind to what was going on in India and had awful lot of empathy and desire to help in any way. Speaking about the IPL 2021 postponed decision by the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI and IPL GC, the former England cricketer signed off by saying that they had little choice but to suspend the tournament once players and staff members tested positive for Covid-19 inside the bio-bubble.

IPL latest news: Kevin Pietersen's request for Sourav Ganguly

Recently, while speaking to Betway Insider, Kevin Pietersen said that he has heard people talking about the UAE as a possible destination to finish the IPL in September but he actually believes that the IPL should move to the UK. According to Pietersen, when the England vs India Test series will be concluded, there will be a window in September to host the IPL matches before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Due to the Test series, most of the players from India and England will already be present and ready. He concluded his article by writing that the IPL has been to venues like South Africa and UAE and for hosting the remainder of the season, England could be the perfect venue.

Image Source: Kevin Pietersen/ IPL / Twitter