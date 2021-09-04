Kevin Pietersen Predicts Decline Of Test Cricket Before 2026, Says 'WTC Won't Be Around'

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has predicted that Test cricket will be phased out by 2026, with only three teams remaining. Pietersen took to social media to express his concerns about the declining calibre of the game's longest format, predicting that only a few Test cricket nations, notably India, England, and Australia, will be around by 2026. Pietersen went on to say that if South Africa and Pakistan can maintain their standards, they may be able to stay in the game.

This is painful to tweet but I think this is slowly happening…

In 2026 there will only be a few Test Match cricketing nations.

ENGLAND

INDIA

AUSTRALIA

Possibly SOUTH AFRICA & PAKISTAN.

👀 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 4, 2021

The 42-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator, on the other hand, has little faith in the other Test-playing nations, such as the West Indies, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. When a social media user pointed out to Pietersen that he had missed out on the recently crowned World Test Champions New Zealand, the ex-England captain predicted the competition will die out by 2026 and that the Kiwis' rich history would help them survive on the bigger boards. Pietersen went on to stress that he has nothing against the New Zealand team, but is simply stating what he is seeing.

Yep! Won’t be around in 2026! No kids want to play Tests! It’s history will help it’s survival with the bigger boards.

Nothing against NZ at all. I’m just saying what I’m starting to see. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 4, 2021

Is Pietersen right?

Pietersen is somewhat correct in his prediction as the T20 format has already started to pick up pace in several parts of the world, where cricket wasn't remotely popular before the white-ball era. Afghanistan is a massive example of how the T20 format is taking over Tests as the country boasts an unimaginable story of their rise in world cricket on the back of their success in the shortest form of the game. The rise of T20 cricket may be good from the commercial perspective but only the real cricket fans would know the fun behind watching a five-day-long game that is full of suspense, horror, and sometimes a thrilling finish. However, Test cricket does have some disadvantages, including the fact that it can often end in a draw, leaving fans without a result.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made several efforts of late to preserve the standard of Test cricket around the world, including the start of a World Cup-like competition called the World Test Championship. Several top players such as Indian skipper Virat Kohli are taking a proactive approach in promoting the longest format.

(Image: AP)